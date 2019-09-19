The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has selected Ashli Watts of Frankfort as its new president to replace Owensboro native David Adkisson, who is retiring Nov. 1 after 15 years in the post.
Watts, 37, is now senior vice president of public affairs for the state chamber.
The organization conducted an eight-month national search for its new leader before selecting an internal candidate.
Watts will be the organization's first female president.
The Elizabethtown native has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Campbellsville University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Louisville.
"Ashli is an exceptional and talented leader," Adkisson said in a prepared statement. "I’ve observed her work for seven years and I know the great respect she has earned among business leaders and legislators. Ashli will take the state’s leading business association to new heights and Kentucky will be better for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.