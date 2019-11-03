Saturday afternoon, dancers, many in colorful Native American dress, danced inside a large circle on the lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Behind the dancers, a number of men in a circle beat a single, large drum and sang Native American songs. At times, members of the audience were invited into the circle, and a large group of adults and children danced together at the end.
But there was more to the event than dancing, which brought together Native American and Mayan cultures on the college lawn, with food, jewelry and display of Native American art, clothing and living spaces.
The idea behind the event, the Native American Celebration, was to show that Native American and Mayan culture have not disappeared, but are still very much alive.
"Our cultures did not die in the past," master of ceremonies Hawk Laughing told the crowd. "All of our cultures are living and vibrant."
The event was both a learning opportunity and a chance for people to forge ties across cultures.
"We need to come together as one people," Laughing said. "There's no time for bigotry and hatred."
The celebration was staged by the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, with sponsors Kentucky Wesleyan, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Museum, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and the Hampton Inn Downtown Owensboro-Waterfront.
Norman Skaggs, who came to see the celebration with his family, said there are Native American ancestors in their family tree.
The celebration "strengthens some of the things I'd already known" about Native American history and culture, Skaggs said.
Skaggs said he learned tribes have maintained their traditions, even as they've changed things, such as their manner of dress, over the years.
"A lot of the tribes are becoming more modern, but they are still native" in their traditions and ceremonies, Skaggs said.
John Simmonds brought his son Landon, to the celebration.
"I think it's nice they are trying to do something like this," Simmonds said. "I've never seen anything like this, so it's nice to see.
"Besides school, you don't get a lot of Native American history," Simmonds said.
Kaitlin Nonweiler, executive director of the Human Relations Commission, said the hope is to expand the celebration in the future, so as to include more than just Native American and Mayan culture.
SEE CULTURE/PAGE C6
The goal of the day was to celebrate Native American culture and "to acknowledge they were here on these lands before the United States was a country," Nonweiler said.
Part of the event is also remembering "how Native Americans have been treated" in the past and the present, Nonweiler said. But one of the ideas behind the event was to create unity and to "realize we are one community together," Nonweiler said.
"We all need to support each other, because that's how we move forward and make the country greater," Nonweiler said.
Regina Laughing, the celebration's educator, said she was pleased with the event.
"Any time we can come together and dance and celebrate our culture, it's good," Regina Laughing said. She said the event helps people understand Native American culture has not died out.
"I want them to to know the truth about our people, that we are still alive and still thriving," Laughing said. As a culture, "we are still here," she said.
"We are a very giving people," Regina Laughing said. "We like to help humans."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.