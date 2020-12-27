What a year!
We started it with such high hopes.
Low unemployment.
Big events planned.
More construction.
The future was bright.
And then, a word we had never heard of at this time last year appeared.
Coronavirus.
COVID-19.
When it hit Kentucky in early March, our world changed.
Many businesses had to close for long weeks.
People lost their jobs.
Some had to wait months before their first unemployment check arrived.
And something they called the “new normal” moved in.
But “normal” was one thing it wasn’t.
We were all in the same storm, they said.
But some of us had leaky rowboats.
And some had yachts.
We couldn’t shake hands or hug.
We had to wear masks when we went out in public.
Only a handful of friends and family members could attend weddings and funerals.
Forget about visiting the sick and shut-ins.
Family gatherings were taboo.
Don’t even think about concerts and festivals.
Schools were mostly closed to in-person classes.
Something called “distance learning” took its place.
Proms and spring sports were canceled.
And graduations were mostly drive-thru.
We couldn’t even be there when family members died in the hospital.
Today, more than one person in every 20 in Daviess County has tested positive for coronavirus.
Fortunately, most have recovered.
But more than 80 have died.
Most of us took advantage of early voting or secured absentee ballots for the first time.
But the virus rages on as the year end approaches.
Just in time for Christmas, though, new vaccines are on the way.
But at the same time, a new strain of coronavirus is emerging in England.
And it may be even more infectious than the old strain.
What a year!
But 2021 is only five days away.
2020 is like a very bad house guest.
And we’ll be glad to see it go.
But what will the new year bring?
Obviously, there’s no way to know.
But hopefully, the vaccines will be rolled out to everyone.
And hopefully, we’ll be turning the corner soon and getting back to the old normal.
We can only hope.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
