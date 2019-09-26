If you weren't around here in 1992, you might have a hard time believing this.
But that summer, we were dreaming big.
If even half of those dreams came true, we told ourselves, this area was going to be unrecognizable in the 21st century.
As you can see, neither of the big ones came true.
The biggest was an international air cargo hub in the abandoned strip mines of western Muhlenberg County.
They were talking about 22,000 acres for an industrial complex and airport that would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to develop.
If those numbers weren't big enough, there was the talk about up to six 3-mile-long runways and up to 60,000 jobs in a 50-mile radius.
Giant planes would be coming in from all over the world, we were told.
Five members of a delegation from Omsk, a once-forbidden city of 1.2 million in western Siberia, came to Muhlenberg County that summer to see the abandoned strip mines that they thought might become a giant international air cargo center by the end of the decade.
The cargo airport could expect 10 to 15 flights a week from the old Soviet Union and eastern Europe, we were told.
Cargo brought into the hub would be repackaged and shipped by truck and rail across the country.
There was talk about creating a 96-square-mile zone stretching from near Bremen southwest into Hopkins and Christian counties where future residential development would be prohibited -- to ensure against noise complaints.
There was also talk that year of turning the Wendell H. Ford/Western Kentucky Parkway into Interstate 66.
It was supposed to be a six-lane coast-to-coast highway across middle America.
The early ideas talked about a highway with no speed limits, about rails in the median for bullet trains and possibly even moving highways.
We dreamed big that summer.
But those dreams died quickly as reality set in.
