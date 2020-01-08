Wendell Foster Half Marathon planning kicks into high gear

One Canadian runner has registered for the upcoming Wendell Foster Half Marathon, and athletes from 11 states -- some as far away as Washington and South Dakota -- have signed up as well.
The 13.1-mile run is set for March 14.
"We are on track to hit 1,000 participants," said John Gleason, race director.
Last year -- the inaugural year -- nearly 900 runners from more than 20 states participated, along with one runner from Turkey.
Local anticipation is high for this year's race, Gleason said. On Jan. 4, more than 100 area runners turned out for the first training run.
Training runs begin at 7:30 a.m. every Saturday at Legends, 325 Park Plaza Drive. They are free to the public. A waiver is required.
Throughout the weeks, sessions build in distance until runners reach 12 miles on Feb. 29.
On the Saturday prior to the race, participants will run a six-mile course.
Gleason has added some new attractions to this year's race.
For example, FinisherPix, a national race photography business, will capture images of runners on the course and at the finish line. FinisherPix is the official photography company for Ironman competitions.
"They are bringing in a team of at least three photographers," Gleason said.
Also new this year, Peter Kline will be the guest speaker at noon and 4 p.m. on March 13 at the Owensboro Convention Center, where runners pick up their race packets. The public is invited to hear Kline's presentations.
Kline, of Seattle, Washington, is the founder of Marathons with Meaning. He pushes children with disabilities in marathons and 100-mile races.
Also, the 2020 Wendell Foster Half Marathon will offer athlete tracking. Runners' bibs will be outfitted with a chip. Family and friends will be able to see when their runners cross-race timing mats.
A link on the Wendell Foster website will feature an athlete tracker. Gleason said the route will have two race timing mats.
"It lets you know if he's holding his pace and when to expect him back at the finish line," Gleason said.
To register for the half marathon, go to www.wendellfoster.org. The price is $80 through Feb. 15.
However, Gleason is offering Messenger-Inquirer readers an exclusive discount. Use MESSENGER as the promo code through midnight Jan. 31 and receive $10 off the registration fee.
On Feb. 16, the registration fee goes to $85. That price is valid through March 9.
There will be no race day registration. The last chance to join the race is March 13 at OCC. The cost will be $95.
Proceeds from the Wendell Foster Half Marathon support the nonprofit, which helps more than 2,000 people with disabilities each year.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.