The theme of this year's Wendell Foster benefit dinner and auction seems fitting: Building Dreams.
Wendell Foster's campus is undergoing a transformation with a multiphase construction project. To celebrate that growth, part of the evening will be dedicated to raising money for special equipment and technology needed in the new $2.8 million outpatient therapy building that is scheduled to open next spring.
"It helps when people understand what their (donation) goes toward," said Maggie Price, Wendell Foster vice president of development.
Here are some special items Wendell Foster hopes to raise funds for:
The state-of-the-art facility will offer parents the ability to relax in the lobby and watch their child's therapy session remotely via an iPad.
"Children sometimes respond more positively when Mom and Dad aren't around," Price said.
Also, Wendell Foster plans to install a treehouse-type wall unit that allows kids to climb. The unique therapy tool gives children the feeling of being on a playground instead of in therapy.
And Wendell Foster hopes to buy a kitchenette, which will be used to teach its clients about meal preparation.
The upcoming fundraiser is the nonprofit's biggest of the year, netting more than $100,000.
Building Dreams will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Owensboro Convention Center's upper ballroom. Tickets cost $60 each. They include complimentary wine and beer, dinner, live music, bourbon and wine pulls, and live and silent auctions.
A bourbon and wine pull is new this year. Guests pay $25 to pull a bottle of wine and $40 for bourbon. The bottles may be worth far more than the price of the ticket.
Among 18 live auction items are a bottle of 10-year Rip VanWinkle handmade bourbon, a week's stay in San Diego, a long weekend in the Smoky Mountains and a date-night basket with everything a couple needs for 12 date nights throughout the year.
One unique live auction item is a large dollhouse made by Wendell Foster employees and their families. The dollhouse is called "Child's Dream." It took 180 hours to build.
A silent auction also will take place.
And Foster's Feeding Frenzy is back this year. Guests can bid on 40 restaurant gift cards.
"People get really crazy on this thing," Price said.
On the night of the event, guests should bring a fully charged smartphone to bid electronically on items, make donations and check out at their tables to avoid long waits in line. A limited supply of bidding devices will be available.
Reservations should be made by Friday at https://one.bidpal.net/wfauction2019. Also, live and silent auction items can be viewed there.
Guests can call 270-683-4517 for more information.
"We are very excited about this year's program," Eric Scharf, Wendell Foster CEO, said in a press release. "There are some very unique packages and outstanding auction items available, which will add to the fun and spirited competition of an auction. It's wonderful to be able to host an event that has this much impact on people's lives."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.