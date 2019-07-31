Last year, hundreds of people attended Wendell Foster's first Special Needs Expo.
The large crowd proved to be a pleasant surprise, said Cindy Huston, Wendell Foster director of the technology and resource center.
"From the number that came, it was definitely something we needed in our community," Huston said.
This year's expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Huston said the event was moved to the center, which is better equipped to accommodate large crowds and people with mobility issues.
Huston expects about 60 vendors this year. Fifteen or so are new to the event.
The expo is geared toward families that have a loved one with a disability. The event will showcase nonprofits, state agencies and private businesses that offer adult day care, advocacy and support, assistive technology, behavior supports, employment, recreation and more.
The event is free to the public.
It will feature music and performances by Green River Area Down Syndrome Association's Star Squad and Musick Studios All Abilities class. Leland "Hammer Jammer" Isbill will perform, and Cody Clark will present his sensory-friendly magic show.
Aetna Better Health of Kentucky plans to give away free backpacks. Wendell Foster's physical therapists will conduct initial screenings for adaptive bikes.
The event will feature a kids' corner with games and face painting. Vendors will give away door prizes every hour.
Theratree will provide a sensory room, and a team will build a Go Baby Go car so the community can see firsthand what the program is about.
"We're excited about doing that at the expo," Huston said of the Go Baby Go car.
For more information about Wendell Foster's Special Needs Expo, contact Huston at 270-852-1488 or chuston@wendellfoster.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.