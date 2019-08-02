About two months ago, Bryant Hollifield was drawing and something in the image made him think of an ice cream cart.
That sparked an idea.
Hollifield, who lives at Wendell Foster, told his occupational therapist, Nichole Dallas, he wanted to start a concessions stand. Dallas helped turn his idea into reality.
She helped convert a former lemonade stand into an ice cream cart. It is covered with pieces of cardboard, hand-colored pictures of ice cream cones and pom poms. Hollifield came up with the stand's name and painted letters that spell Creamalicious.
On June 27, the concessions stand opened under the drive-thru awning of the campus outpatient therapy building.
"Wendell Foster is amazing about supporting (residents') dreams," Dallas said.
At its grand opening in late June, the stand sold out of about 7 gallons of homemade vanilla, banana, strawberry and banana chocolate chip ice cream in just three hours. Some of the proceeds from the first day bought a 6-quart ice cream maker to speed the process. It took weeks to make and freeze batches of ice cream using only one 4-quart ice cream maker, Dallas said.
Wendell Foster resident Jenny Hayse co-founded the new enterprise.
In the past few months, Creamalicious has become a campus project that has created stronger internal relationships, Dallas said.
On Thursday morning, the stand opened for the second time. Flavors included peach, strawberry, banana, M&M, mint chocolate chip and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Within an hour of opening, the stand sold out of cookie dough, strawberry and mint.
"It's mostly residents and staff at Wendell Foster, but people from outside Wendell Foster have also come," Hollifield said.
Proceeds from selling ice cream will go toward making more ice cream and into an occupational therapy outing fund for residents' trips to the zoo, shopping and movies.
During summer, the stand sells ice cream and toppings for $2 a scoop. In winter, residents are talking about brewing coffee and hot chocolate. For special holidays, they may offer special treats.
There are no set dates for Creamalicious openings. Usual hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone who wants to patronize the stand should watch Wendell Foster's Facebook page. The agency also notifies patrons by email.
Hollifield is proud of the ice cream stand and how it has brought Wendell Foster residents together.
"This came from something random that I said, and it turned into a reality," he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
