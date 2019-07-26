About 85 first responders visited Wendell Foster Thursday, but this time, there was no emergency.
Instead, law enforcement officers, firefighters and ambulance paramedics were honored guests at Wendell Foster's second annual appreciation barbecue from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
"It's cool to be recognized," said Owensboro Police Department Sgt. Mike Page. "It's fun to be ... with them in a normal setting."
Wendell Foster operates residential cottages and outpatient therapy for people with disabilities. Regularly, first responders are called to the campus.
"It's good to celebrate the people who are always there when we call," said Tajha White, who works with residents in the cottages.
First responders are an integral part of the community, said Wendell Foster CEO Eric Scharf. It's good for the two groups to get together when stress levels are low and everyone is smiling.
"Over the years, they've given so much to Wendell Foster," Scharf said. "It''s nice to be able to give back."
The barbecue will be an annual event, he said.
An Atmos Energy crew grilled hot dogs and hamburgers behind one of the cottages. U.S. Bank employees also helped with the event.
Wendell Foster installed canopies so residents, staff and first responders could eat lunch in the shade.
OPD's D.A.R.E. car and a Daviess County Sheriff Department Hummer were on display in the middle of the picnic area. Wendell Foster residents asked first responders to pose for photos with them near the vehicles.
Thursday's guests didn't treat the event as a grab-and-go. They spent their lunch hour eating and visiting with Wendell Foster staff and residents.
In addition to hosting the barbecue for paid first responders, Wendell Foster found a way to show appreciation to Daviess County's volunteer firefighters, who can't attend a weekday event. Wendell Foster recently delivered pizzas to every volunteer fire hall -- 180 firefighters -- across the county.
Daviess County Fire Department Lt. Stephen Szefi attended Thursday's barbecue. First responders don't get that kind of attention very often, he said.
"It's nice of(Wendell Foster) to do this," Szefi said. "For them to go above and beyond like this is really nice."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.