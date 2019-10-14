Wendell Foster will host a free public concert Saturday at its Sensory Park, which sits in the middle of the campus.
Families are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to 815 Triplett St. for the second annual Bluegrass & Gospel concert. The park will open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.
Two groups will perform. River City Strings will entertain the crowd with bluegrass tunes. The Center Street Baptist Church Praise Team will sing gospel songs.
During intermission — for the first time — members of the Wendell Foster Praise Team will perform publicly. Most likely, they will perform "The Old Rugged Cross."
The upcoming concert was the brainchild of a Wendell Foster resident, who heard a band perform and wanted it to play on campus.
If residents ask for something, staff members do everything possible to make it happen, said Mark Adkins, spiritual supports coordinator.
"Before long, the event started growing beyond what we expected," Adkins said.
About 200 people attended last year's Bluegrass & Gospel concert. Its success prompted campus officials to host this year's event.
Its purpose is twofold, Adkins said.
"It's a way for residents to share their faith and love for God with the community," he said.
In addition, the concert demonstrates the needs and opportunities that exist to minister to residents with special needs, Adkins said.
At the concert, the nonprofit's spiritual nurture committee will announce a video project in the works titled "Spiritual Care and Disabilities." The video will be a resource for congregations. It will coach them on ways to reach out to people with disabilities. Adkins hopes the video is ready to release in early 2020.
This year, gospel music has become very important at Wendell Foster.
During the spring, campus residents started listening to gospel music during weekly Bible studies. Instead of just listening, though, they expressed a desire to perform, too. But they needed instruments.
Again, staff members made wishes realities. The next day Wendell Foster employees brought about five instruments to campus.
"Very quickly, (performing music during Bible study) proved to be a hit," Adkins said. "Our residents loved it. It was so popular we didn't have enough instruments."
So staff members wrote a Facebook post. Individuals and churches rallied to provide new and used instruments. Now, Wendell Foster has a closet full — and a new praise team, to boot.
Saturday's concert is a family-friendly event. Besides music, it will feature activities for kids, such as face painting, glow sticks, temporary tattoos and more.
Three food trucks — Roadrunners, J's Good Grub and Kona Ice — will sell items. Or families can pack a picnic.
The concert will last until 8 p.m.
In case of rain, the event will move inside the Young Meeting House, which is adjacent to the Wendell Foster Sensory Park.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
