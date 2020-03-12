The second annual Wendell Foster Half Marathon has been postponed because of developing concerns regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Nearly 900 runners from 14 states and Canada were registered for the event.
“We will honor all registrations for the postponed race,” said race director John Gleason.
Wendell Foster officials are working with the city of Owensboro to reschedule the race. No date is known at this time.
