The Kentucky Wesleyan College Festival of Lessons & Carols has become a treasured Owensboro tradition, according to music professor Dennis Jewett, who also directs the event.
The event returns 7 p.m. on Dec. 5-7.
Lessons & Carols is a centuries-old, international tradition that began in the late 1880s in England. The event became a renowned Christmas Eve tradition at Kings College, Cambridge, in 1918, and it is broadcast worldwide every year. It involves weaving scripture readings and carols together to tell the story of the birth of Christ.
It takes place each year at St. Stephen Cathedral, at 610 Locust St., and is performed by the Wesleyan Singers. James Wells, director of music at the cathedral, will be providing accompaniment, and the Evansville Brass Quintet is also taking part. Molly Gross and Shane Armstrong, both assistant professors of English at KWC, will narrate.
"We are excited that this year's program will include the premiere performance of 'When Christmas Morn is Dawning,' a carol commissioned by the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers," Jewett said.
That piece was written by Minneapolis composer Kyle Pederson, who has also published a large number of choral pieces and is "quickly becoming well-known in the church and choral circles," Jewett said.
"He was introduced to us by Mark Slaughter, formerly on staff at First Baptist Church in Owensboro," he said.
Also included in this year's event are three traditional carols, "Angels We Have Heard On High," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and "O Come All Ye Faithful," and others written for the traditional service in Cambridge, England.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students with I.D. and are available at kwc.edu or by calling Peggie Greer at 270-852-3117.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
