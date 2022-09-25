The West Kentucky Heart Walk, one of more than 300 walks the American Heart Association hosts annually across the nation, returns to an in-person format this year to help raise funds for research and treatment of cardiovascular disease and strokes.
The community event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Noble Park Amphitheater, 2801 Park Ave. in Paducah. Check-in starts one hour prior to the event.
John Jacobs, director of cardiovascular and pulmonary services at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, and Dr. Simone Fearon, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital medical director of advanced structural heart imaging and quality management, are co-chairs for the 2022 West Kentucky Heart Walk. The two encouraged community members to register to walk in either the one-mile or three-mile events. There is also an option to register to walk online or donate directly to the cause online at heart.org/westernkywalk.
No donation is too small, Jacobs and Fearon said.
Heart walks through the heart association have been raising funds for cardiovascular research for over 30 years. Fearon said these events have translated to a real-world impact by increasing public awareness on heart disease and decreasing mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and strokes. Over the years, these fundraisers have led to the development of new medications and technologies to help extend the lives of patients.
However, heart disease and strokes are still prevalent in the United States.
More than 2,000 Americans die from cardiovascular disease every day, Fearon said, making it the leading cause of death in the country. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the country, and one of the leading causes of severe disability.
“When someone shows up for a walk, they should know that their walk, their contribution is going right back to everything the Heart Walk has committed to do which is, at some point, to eradicate cardiovascular disease,” Fearon said.
Jacobs added that the walk helps people realize the impact of stroke and cardiovascular disease by seeing how many community members have been personally affected by, or know someone affected by, stroke or heart disease. The event also helps to spread awareness about the two conditions, and can help people learn when to recognize something is not right and when they need to seek medical treatment.
“If we can simply save one life with the awareness and/or any of the education that we can bring forward, then we’ve done a good job for that day,” Jacobs said.
Walkers can raise funds individually or with teams. Businesses can also create teams for groups of walkers to raise funds together.
Jacobs said survivors of cardiovascular disease and strokes will be recognized at Thursday’s community event. Attendees will also have a chance to wear badges sharing whom they are honoring with their participation in the heart walk, whether it is a survivor or someone who has died from a stroke or cardiovascular disease.
There will be blood pressure screenings onsite and educational information about CPR and how to become CPR-certified.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
