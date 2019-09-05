H.L. Neblett Community Center officials will host an informational meeting about the center's new pilot program -- Western Academy at the Neblett, a project-based academic program for black male students in third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
Western Academy is a two-hour program set to take place on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct. 19. Academy officials also plan to offer weekly tutoring sessions on Tuesdays.
The academy, which is an Impact 100 Owensboro finalist, is patterned after the BMW Academy in Lexington. BMW stands for Black Males Working, said Roszalyn Akins, long-time Lexington educator and BMW Academy founder.
BMW Academy started 15 years ago in an effort to close the academic achievement gap experienced by many young black males in Fayette County Public Schools.
Since then, the Lexington academy has changed lives, Akins said.
"Young men who never thought they'd go to college have gone to college," she said. "Young men who thought they would never travel out of the city of Lexington have traveled across the United States and traveled abroad."
The academy started small. It opened with 40 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. Now, the Saturday program has 300 students enrolled at four sites. The program has expanded to serve kids from kindergarten through high school.
In a past comparison of ACT scores, Akins said BMW Academy students outscored their public school peers by about seven points.
Other successes: The academy's high school graduation rate is 99%. About 75% of the program's graduates attend college.
At Western Academy, Owensboro Public Schools faculty will teach STEM courses, robotics and life skills.
"We want our boys to understand it is OK to be smart," said Olga McKissic, Neblett Community Center executive director.
The Western Academy's parent information meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Neblett Community Center. McKissic expects the meeting to last until 7:30 p.m.
Parents will learn about the concepts behind the Western Academy, such as its dress code, registration, Afrocentric viewpoint, student and parent goals and expectations, basic curriculum, student trips and more. Registration forms and pamphlets will be available at Thursday's meeting.
The deadline for applications is Sept. 27. For the first class, 40 students will be accepted, McKissic said. She hopes to increase that number as the program matures.
"This is a pilot," she said. "We want to expand it next year."
McKissic said interest in the program has been high. One mother already turned in her son's registration form. Instead of one recommendation letter -- part of the registration process -- the mom turned in three.
McKissic and her team have reached out to OPS officials and churches in an effort to identify students who would benefit most from the Western Academy.
"We have to teach them early," she said. "We have to help them understand that no matter what somebody says you are, they don't define you. You can be whatever you want to be."
Akins praised McKissic and Neblett Community Center officials for starting an academy.
"The Western Academy has the potential to change the course of so many young boys in the Owensboro area by exposing them to new beginnings and giving them positive experiences. It will activate the potential that lies within them," Akins said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
