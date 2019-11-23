Western Academy at the Neblett is off to a successful start.
As of Saturday, Nov. 23, the H. L. Neblett Community Center pilot program has a month under its belt.
Twenty “scholars” enrolled in the inaugural class. A few opted out during the first month.
“I was very pleased with 20,” said Olga McKissic, Neblett Community Center’s executive director. “I feel like the number (of scholars) we received is what we were supposed to receive. I put this in God’s hands. We got the number we were supposed to have.”
Western Academy accepts black boys only in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades. They attend two-hour sessions a couple of Saturday mornings each month. The project-based academic program focuses on science, math, technology, English and life skills.
The program is designed to help close the academic gap that exists for children of color.
“We are here for empowerment, encouragement, restoration and enrichment,” McKissic said. “We are supporting the Monday through Friday schooling they get.”
Owensboro Public Schools professionals instruct the classes. The academy has four teachers — K. O. Lewis, assistant principal at Owensboro High School; David Phillips, assistant principal at Newton Parrish Elementary School; Scott Morton, teacher at iMiddle; and Cheri Smith, director of federal programs — for 20 students.
Most public school administrators would covet that student-teacher ratio.
Western Academy offers its scholars an Afrocentric perspective, introducing them to highly successful black role models.
For example, everyone on the teaching roster is black.
Also, only a few days after the opening session in October, Western academy scholars met with Kentucky Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis, who is black.
“He gave them a heart-to-heart talk about what they can be, no matter what anyone tells them,” McKissic said. “Sometimes, it is a challenge for boys of color, but they can be accomplished.”
That’s the goal of Western Academy. It was designed to train black boys they are “at promise,” not at risk.
To reinforce that mindset, school officials refer to the boys as scholars instead of students. So, instead of calling them by their first names, teachers address them as Scholar Jones or Scholar Smith.
The reason: Scholars are well-educated people, McKissic said. Hearing it over and over instills in the boys a positive attitude toward academics.
Also, calling them scholars underscores a message. “That’s who you are,” McKissic said. “That’s how we see you.”
At the academy, the required outfit is a royal blue polo shirts with the academy’s logo, khaki pants, black belt and black shoes. The uniform is part of becoming well-behaved, well-dressed, well-read, well-spoken and well-traveled.
That’s what is expected of scholars.
The academy rewards boys for academic achievement, good behavior and strong attendance.
Already, three scholars — Mikell Walker, Elijah Parker and Treson Haskins — have earned tickets to see “Drumline,” a holiday show at the RiverPark Center.
For boys who meet certain goals, a year-end trip to Louisville is in the offing. They will visit the Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Kingdom.
For now, the pilot program is due to end in May when OPS ends its academic year. However, McKissic said the Neblett Community Center is considering academic summer camps.
The academy has one need at this time. Academy scholars eat breakfast at 9:45 a.m. on Saturdays when they attend sessions.
McKissic said it would be helpful if individuals or groups wanted to provide breakfast for the boys.
For more information about the academy, call the Neblett Community Center at 270-685-3197.
Academy creed
Students at Western Academy at the Neblett received tickets to “Drumline,” a RiverPark Center show, if they memorized the academy creed.
The creed is:
I promise to give my very best
To achieve my every goal
To be faithful and disciplined
With everything in my control
Learning as much as I can for
Knowledge is the key
There is nothing I cannot do,
But the first step starts with me
I represent my family, even my
Community as a whole
And I refuse to let negativity
Keep me from my goal
I will exceed and excel if I just
Have faith and believe
I am a future Black Man of Western Academy and
There is no limit to what I can achieve
I will rise above all prejudice,
And stay positive the whole way through,
For I am a Future Black Man of Western Academy
And you can be one too!
