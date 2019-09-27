Western Academy moving forward

By Thursday morning, the Western Academy at the Neblett had received 10 applications from parents eager to enroll their sons.
The application deadline for the H.L. Neblett Community Center's new pilot program ends at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Olga McKissic, the center's executive director, expects a flurry of last-minute applications.
She hopes up to 30 students will be in attendance at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 — the academy's first day of class. Early on, she set a cap of 40 kids.
"When we talk to folks, they can feel our energy. They are excited," McKissic said.
In the beginning, Western Academy will teach black boys enrolled in third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades. They will attend two-hour classes on Saturday mornings and tutoring sessions on Tuesdays.
The project-based academic program will concentrate on science, math, technology, English and life skills.
Western Academy will teach an Afrocentric viewpoint, and students will be introduced to highly successful black role models.
McKissic founded the school in the hopes of closing the academic gap for black boys and instilling in them the belief they are not at risk, but rather "at promise."
The Western Academy has been in the news all summer. It took center stage at the Neblett Community Center's August banquet.
Still, it took hard work to reach McKissic's target audience: the parents of third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys.
In the end, her team took to the streets, knocking on doors and personally handing out applications.
Lexington's highly successful BMW Academy had similar beginnings. Its founder Roszalyn Akins wrote numerous letters to attract — and, in the end, shame — parents into enrolling their sons. Even so, only 40 enrolled the first year.
Considering Lexington's larger population, McKissic said she feels encouraged by 10 applications before deadline day.
She used the BMW Academy as a blueprint for the Western Academy.
Akins, who was the keynote speaker at the recent Neblett Community Center banquet, told the audience not to be discouraged with small numbers in the beginning. The BMW Academy has grown to 300 students at four sites in the past 15 years. It also produced a spinoff school, the Woodson Academy, with an enrollment of nearly 270 students.
McKissic said the Owensboro community has shown a great deal of support for the Western Academy.
Owensboro Public Schools has partnered with the Neblett Community Center to provide academic support. On Wednesday, McKissic received a donation from First Christian Church to pay for Western Academy uniforms. Other donors have come forward as well.
There have been many positive outcomes connected to the academy, said Martiza Meeks, the academy's site coordinator and Neblett Community Center board member.
For example, successful black men have been lining up to support the academy.
"Black men understand the role their influence can have in these boys' futures," Meeks said.
It is encouraging to see the community rally around Western Academy, she said.
"It's a pulling together of all resources to make this happen in this community. ... It's so much love from different angles," Meeks said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
