The Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center and the Owensboro Symphony have brought a Strings Attached program for students — called “scholars” at the Academy — on Saturday mornings for the past two weeks to expand the students’ horizons.
Saturday, Carrie Olsen, who teaches cello at the symphony, and Adrienne Vallandingham, who teaches violin, began handing out violins to students and teaching them a little about the instrument that historians say originated in northern Italy nearly 500 years ago.
“Our goal is to introduce students to music by putting the instrument in their hands,” Vallandingham said.
Earlier this month, the students went to a concert by Black Violin, a hip hop duo from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The musicians Kevin Sylvester, who plays the violin and Wilner Baptiste, who plays viola, perform classical-meets-hip-hop music.
Mikell Walker, an eighth grader at the Academy, said he really enjoyed hearing rap done with violin and viola.
“I like the sound of the violin,” he said.
Elijah Parker, a seventh grader, said the concert and the Saturday lessons “have opened my eyes to the violin. I might start taking classes.”
Olga McKissic, director of its Western Academy, said that earlier Saturday Lamar Owen told the students about how, from the fourth grade through his senior year in high school, he played both the violin and basketball.
“That’s special,” she said. “The scholars really enjoyed that talk, hearing a Black man speak about playing sports and the violin.”
This is the third year for the Academy, which has 43 students enrolled for the Saturday classes.
The Academy is designed as an academic enrichment program for African American and biracial males in grades 3 through 12.
The scholars are expected to be “well-behaved, well-mannered, well-dressed, well-spoken, well-read and well-traveled.”
Vallandingham said the classes are more effective when students can hold the instrument.
Faith Holley, the symphony’s director of administration, said the program at the Western Academy “was the result of a conversation between our CEO, Gwyn Payne, and the executive director of the Western Academy, Olga McKissic.”
She said, “Strings Attached will give the students an opportunity to learn more about the violin, an extension of their experience at the (Black Violin) performance.”
Holley said, “Research clearly shows programs like the Owensboro Symphony’s Strings Attached program prepare students to learn, facilitate student achievement and develop the creative capacities for lifelong success. Simply put, programs like Strings Attached give students exposure that helps develop the brain, which results in more well-rounded adults who have a greater impact on their communities.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.