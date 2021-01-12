United States Attorney Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman announced Monday that he is resigning from his position. His resignation is effective Jan. 20.
“For a guy whose childhood dream job as an FBI Agent ended early due to a spinal injury, serving as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the place I love, and for the people I’ve known all my life, has been a humbling honor,” Coleman said in a press release. “I leave this office with gratitude and awe.”
Coleman’s post covered 53 counties in the state.
Under Coleman’s tutelage, the US Attorney’s office opened the first ever Bowling Green location and increased staffing in the Paducah office.
“I’m proud of the outcomes of the challenging cases we worked, and I’m hopeful we delivered justice to victims,” Coleman said.
He spoke in his resignation of the Jan. 6 mob that stormed the U.S. capitol. The riot killed five people, including one capitol police officer.
“I hope each and every perpetrator is brought to justice, and our country can heal from this tragic chapter,” Coleman said. “Law enforcement is not a partisan calling, and to be clear, I stand at the ready to be helpful to my successor in any way.”
He ended his resignation letter urging Kentucky residents to “never stop listening and striving to achieve a fairer and more effective justice system.”
There have been no details released on Coleman’s future plans.
