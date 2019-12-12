2019 is coming to a close.
News happened every day.
A lot of it wasn't good.
We had way too many murders, and indictments for crimes hit an all-time high.
Our local National Guard Unit was deployed to the Middle East.
A rickhouse collapsed at O.Z. Tyler Distillery.
And we lost a lot of good people -- including former Mayor Waitman Taylor and Bill Kuegel, a longtime community leader.
But a lot of good things happened too.
Towne Square Mall was slowly dying, but local developers bought it with hopes of resurrecting it.
Plans were announced for a new downtown hotel and apartment complex.
The dog park finally opened.
And the Natcher Parkway became Interstate 165.
A lot happened.
But which were the 10 biggest stories of the year?
You can help decide.
You can vote online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/top10of2019omi; email your choices to Executive Editor Matt Francis at mfrancis@messenger-inquirer.com; or use the paper ballot on Page A6 in today's paper.
That ballot can be mailed to Top Stories, 1401 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42302 or simply dropped at the Messenger-Inquirer office. Ballots must be submitted by Dec. 20.
List your top stories in order from one to 10.
Only ballots that include stories ranked in order will be counted.
And the story will be published near the end of the year.
Here's the list:
Ambulanceservice debate
Louisville-based Procarent, which operated in Daviess County as Yellow Ambulance, decided at the beginning of the year to leave town on July 1.
Local officials negotiated a contract with American Medical Response Inc. of Lexington to take over the contract.
But Owensboro Health, which had provided backup service in the past, opted out of that agreement. And county officials approved Evansville-based Deaconess Hospital as the backup provider.
Bishop SoennekerHome closes
In June, the Diocese of Owensboro closed the Bishop Soenneker Home, an assisted living facility in Knottsville, which had been in service since 1968.
The diocese said that the residents could be better served by private providers.
Families and friends of the 51 residents and 29 employees protested to no avail.
City annexes schools, then backtracks
In June, the city commission approved annexation of six Daviess County schools that are inside the city limits.
The move would have meant that teachers and staff in the schools would be paying city occupational taxes.
But a month later, after protests from county schools and teachers, the city backtracked and repealed the ordinance.
City buys Gabe's Tower
In September, the city finally acquired Gabe's Tower from Bob Zimmerman with plans to raze the 13-story silo-shaped former hotel that opened in 1963.
But city officials delayed action to Nov. 21 to see if any developers wanted to buy it.
There were no takers
Criminal indictments hit record high
Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the number of criminal indictments issued this year will reach or exceed 1,400.
That's a record number, he said.
The majority of indictments are either drug charges or are at least drug-related, Kuegel said.
DCPS picks site for new middle school
Daviess County Public Schools broke ground in October for a new Daviess County Middle School adjacent to Gateway Commons.
The project is projected to cost about $42 million.
And the school is projected to open in August 2021.
Dog park opens
After years of fundraising and planning, Castlen Dog Park opened in August at Legion Park.
Steve Castlen's group raised the $74,000 needed to build the nearly 2-acre dog park inside the 23.75-acre Legion Park.
The city will now take over the everyday maintenance and expenses of it.
Fairness ordinance debated
Daviess Fiscal Court considered a "fairness ordinance" backed by the Owensboro Fairness Campaign and the Owensboro Human Relations Commission.
But when the three commissioners said they would not vote for the ordinance, it wasn't called for a vote.
Only Judge-Executive Al Mattingly supported the ordinance.
Glenn/Johnson 13th District recount
In November 2018, election results showed that former state Rep. Jim Glenn had defeated incumbent Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote in the 13th District race for a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Johnson contested the election and after a recount in February, the two were tied.
Later that month, Johnson withdrew his challenge, saying he didn't want to create more chaos.
GRDHD starts needle exchange program
Green River District Health Department's new syringe exchange program got a boost this year from a state grant that provided a customized van and $75,000 to support local harm reduction efforts.
Green River Exchange seeks to reduce the transmission of blood-borne pathogens due to needle sharing and improper syringe disposal.
Officials in Daviess and Henderson counties approved the health department's exchange program.
Gulfstream plans downtown hotel-apartment complex
In June, city officials helped Riverfront Brio break ground for a hotel-apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
The hotel will be a Home2 Suites by Hilton.
About 200 apartments are planned in the complex.
Hemp industry takes shape locally
In 2019, roughly 1,000 Kentucky farmers grew hemp.
For many, the unregulated CBD (cannabidiol) market and rising prices were the attraction.
But agriculture officials say that hemp is still not as financially attractive as tobacco.
Juvenile charged with killing two teens at Whitesville party
In June, detectives from the Daviess County Sheriff's Department arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of two teens at a party near Whitesville.
He was charged murder in the deaths of Jasper Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, and second-degree assault wounding Tyler Glover, 19.
Library faces ransomware attack
On April 28, the Daviess County Public Library was hit with a form of ransomware called Cryptoblocker.
Its files were encrypted and held for ransom to the tune of six bitcoins, or $30,947, which the library did not pay.
By October, the library had recovered 99% of its 500,000-piece collection.
Local National Guard deployed to Middle East
Roughly 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion, based in Owensboro, left on July 26 for a yearlong deployment in the Middle East.
It was the largest deployment from Owensboro in a decade.
Large crowds turned out for a send-off for the men and women of the 206th.
Mayor Watson not running for reelection
In June, Mayor Tom Watson said he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Watson, 69, beat out a crowded field in 2016 to win a second term.
He served his first term from 2005 to 2008.
Natcher Parkway becomes I-165
In March, the 72-mile Natcher Parkway between Owensboro and Bowling Green became Interstate 165.
It marked the first time Owensboro was connected to an interstate highway.
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce had been pushing to turn the state parkway into a federal interstate since December 2004.
Nick Brake stepping down as OPS superintendent
In June, Nick Brake, superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools since 2013, announced that he would leave the post at the end of the year.
Matthew Constant, the school system's chief academic officer, was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Brake hasn't announced his future plans.
OMU closes first of two coal-fired units
Owensboro Municipal Utilities said in November that it will spend $21.9 million to close its Elmer Smith Station, a coal-fired power plant.
When it shuts down its 47-year-old, 282-megawatt boiler known as Unit 2 on June 1, 2020, the city's power production era and use of coal will end.
Unit 1, the smaller 55-year-old coal-fired, 164-watt boiler, was idled permanently in May.
OPS opens Innovation Middle School
Four years ago, Owensboro Public Schools opened the Owensboro Innovation Academy -- a hands-on project-based high school.
In August, city schools opened Owensboro Innovation Middle School -- a similar program for students in grades six through eight.
That gives students who go that route seven years of project-based learning.
O.Z. Tyler Distillery rickhouse collapses
A section of a 20,000-barrel rickhouse collapsed at O.Z. Tyler Distillery during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight on June 17.
The warehouse -- Rickhouse H -- was near Ewing Road, and the barrels spilled out onto the roadway, closing it for seven weeks.
Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations, said the distillery was able to save about 15,000 of the 53-gallon barrels of aging bourbon.
The Rev. Ed Bradley faces sex abuse allegations
The Rev. Ed Bradley was temporarily suspended from public ministry in March, following allegations of sexual abuse of minors in the 1980s.
In October, Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said no charges would be filed.
"It was determined the allegations of criminal contact were not supported by evidence," he said.
Three killed, one wounded in execution-style slayings
Arnett B. Baines, 30, and Cylar L. Shemwell, 31, were indicted in February for the shooting deaths of Jay Michael Sowders, 43; Robert D. Smith, 35; and Christopher Carie, 18, and assault on Carmen Vanegas, 35.
Police said Baines shot each of them in the head "execution-style" while his co-defendant sat and watched.
The shooting occurred Jan. 17 at Sowders' home in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Towne Square Mall purchased by local investors
When Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC bought Towne Square Mall for $5.15 million this month, it put the 41-year-old shopping center in local hands for the first time since 1987.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which will manage the mall, said, "I'd love to see a mix of medical, senior activities, athletics, retail and restaurants. But nothing is off the table."
He said he believes the mall can become a destination again.
Waitman Taylor, Bill Kuegel pass away
Cloran Waitman Taylor Jr., former Owensboro mayor and community leader, died in January.
And in March, Bill Kuegel, another community leader for generations, also died.
Both were part of the "Greatest Generation," the men and women who helped build America in the post-World War II era.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.