Gov. Matt Bevin loaned his re-election campaign another $900,000 last week, according a report filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance on Friday.
Meanwhile, the campaign of Attorney General Andy Beshear, the governor's Democratic opponent, reported raising $770,843 in individual contributions from Sept. 7 to Oct. 6, topping Bevin's total of $672,913.
Friday was the deadline for candidates in statewide races to file their latest campaign finance reports for the period, with the election just weeks away.
Bevin had already loaned his campaign more than $2.5 million this year, bringing the total from his own wallet to $3.45 million in his current battle for re-election.
In his successful run for governor in 2015, Bevin loaned his campaign $4.1 million, which made up the bulk of his campaign funds in that race.
Along with his individual contributions, the Bevin campaign's total receipts amounted to $1.57 million in this period, slightly less than the $1.58 million that the campaign spent in that time. His campaign reported having $1.58 million on hand as of Oct. 6.
Beshear, meanwhile, raised $770,843 from 3,400 individual donors, in addition to raising $540,000 for the Kentucky Democratic Party, according to a news release from his campaign.
Beshear's campaign also reported spending $1.46 million in the period, leaving it with $628,331 on hand as of Oct. 6.
"These latest fundraising numbers are powered by grassroots donors from every corner of Kentucky and reflect the momentum we're seeing across the Commonwealth to elect Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman," campaign manager Eric Hyers said in the news release. "This report also makes clear that this campaign will have the funding it needs to persuade undecided voters while ensuring a major turnout of our supporters on Election Day."
Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine issued a statement that the governor and running mate Ralph Alvarado "would like to thank everyone for their support as we approach the final stretch of the campaign. Kentuckians are responding to Governor Bevin's record of more new jobs, historically low unemployment, and a partnership with President Trump to move Kentucky forward."
The governor's campaign was aided by significant contributions from the coal and oil industries over the past month, in addition to a fundraiser hosted by road contractor Leonard Lawson that brought in $371,315.
Booth Energy owner James Booth hosted a fundraiser that netted $57,675 for Bevin's campaign, while an event in Houston hosted by Jeffery Hildebrand, the CEO of oil and gas exploration and production company Hilcorp Energy Co., raised $72,000. The PAC of Ohio-based coal company Murray Energy also hosted a fundraiser that brought in $22,825.
Bevin also picked up $2,000 contributions from the PACs of Comcast NBC Universal and the NRA, plus $1,000 from tobacco giant Altria Group.
Beshear's campaign reported 37 different fundraisers in the monthlong period, with the most lucrative one raising $23,915, hosted by Frost Brown Todd attorney Winston Miller.
Attorney General Beshear received $2,000 from the PAC of the Kentucky Distillers' Association and $1,500 from CSX Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.