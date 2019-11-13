It all begins around 3 a.m. when area school district officials drive bus routes to determine if they are safe for students, parents and teachers to travel.
Sometimes the decision to close schools because of inclement weather occurs the evening before, which was the case for school districts in McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties Monday night when the most recent weather event began to unfold. For Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools, however, the weather had specific staff members out before the sun to gauge whether or not roads were safe.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, was one of those individuals.
"The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority with every decision we make," Robbins said about the decision to ultimately close schools Tuesday. "I actually drove some this morning myself. I don't always do that depending on the situation. I did and was glad I did so."
He said every weather event is unique and districts must have a structure in place that allows them to adapt, depending on the situation. For example, within DCPS, there are individuals assigned to check county roads to assess their conditions in a team effort. After that occurs, Robbins meets with the director of transportation as well as the director of student services to determine the best course of action.
That does involve an element of judgment, but Robbins said that "if we are going to err, we are going to err on the side of safety of our students first."
Once the decision to close schools is made, the district goes about communicating that decision to students, their families and other stakeholders. DCPS has its own system that involves Robbins sending out phone and text messages, as well as emails, and Lora Wimsatt, the district spokeswoman, sending out information to the media.
"We have that structure and it helps us adapt and do things quickly because we already know whose responsibility some things fall under," he said. "So when we have to act in a quick fashion, we don't have to answer those questions each time."
Owensboro Public Schools have an advantage, said district spokesman Jared Revlett, in that many of the city streets are plowed and de-iced before county roads. That contributed to the district opting to keep students in session on Tuesday.
Much like DCPS, Owensboro schools have a team of individuals who drive the bus routes to determine if they are safe. Revlett was a part of that team early Tuesday morning.
"If we do decide to call off, then it's my responsibility to communicate that with all the different media outlets, and let people know we are not going to have school that day," he said.
He said students and their families are notified through their district-wide messaging. If district officials ultimately decide to have school, they do not send out messages to indicate that to eliminate any confusion.
The district typically likes to make the decision to call off school as early as possible, he said.
"We typically like to do it sooner than that so we can allow for people to arrange for transportation if they need to, or child care if they need to," he said. "But sometimes it comes down to the very last minute to determine what's going on."
Both districts also post information about their closings or delays on their websites and social media as soon as they make their decisions, and advised the public to refer to that information or check local media if at any time they are questioning whether or not to send their students to school.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.