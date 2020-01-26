I vowed early in my late-life career as a Messenger-Inquirer columnist that politics would not be a part of my weekly agenda. Unlike a lot of New Year resolutions, I intend to stick by that vow.
That leaves me with a minor degree and I intend to use it to uphold the U. S. Constitution that clearly set forth our government is of the people, by the people and for the people.
That now leaves me with the belief that a lot of people connected with the nation’s Capitol never read that, never understood what it meant or flat never cared to find out.
This is not about everyday Republicans or Democrats. It’s about a lot of the seemingly uncaring, irresponsible and selfless characters we sent to the nation’s capitol to do only what they need or want.
Talk about getting brainwashed before we gathered at the polling places. We bought into a thrashing of lies, insincerity and hogwash by some of our vote-grabbers who seem to think honest politics means “all for me or nothing.”
I’ve lived through several presidential elections and scores of campaigns for Congressional seats. I’ve witnessed some winners who were good, some bad and some worth nothing more than having their ballots turned into useful toilet paper.
And there are a lot of people — both parties — including myself who think what’s now happening to this nation through shoddy politics is shameful and criminal. There are a world of worthwhile issues that need the attention of responsible lawmakers and they seem only intent on an impeachment process that’s going nowhere but to a state of national embarrassment.
During every election for national office, we see supposedly dedicated candidates visit our towns and cities and talk out of both sides of their mouths about all of the great things they are going to do. We seldom, if ever, see them come back and report on the progress of those promises and pledges.
Yes, I’m saddened and sick of our current brand of politics and I’ve got a lot of company. Some day, hopefully, there will be a counter-attack by voters and the candidates will have to do more than promise. Some day, perhaps, the American people are going to protest in favor of their U.S. Constitution and refuse to settle for anything less.
Maybe the politicians in Washington and perhaps elsewhere will stand at attention and salute their counterparts instead of making a mockery of them.
And that’s my sermon for the week. But I won’t leave the pulpit without saying I’m dead serious. And I promise never to run for office. I don’t want somebody to write something like this about me.
————————-
I want to express my deepest appreciation to the many who expressed their concerns following a column two weeks ago about my sister who was critically ill in a Kingsport, Tennessee nursing home.
Sorrowfully, that sister, Virgie Tichenor, died Tuesday night at the age of 90. Her funeral service will be conducted Monday morning at a Catholic Church in Kingsport and her burial will be in a Kingsport cemetery.
Again, thanks for all of the kind words and prayers and if you have a moment to spare, you might offer a little prayer for me. I loved Virgie very much, even if she didn’t let me ride that tricycle.
