Gary Murphy Farms in West Louisville is seeing record yield from its wheat harvest this year.
According to Gary Murphy, this year’s crop is bringing in more 100 bushels per acre.
“In years past, we’d be lucky to get even close to 100 bushels an acre,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the average on a good year is 80-90 bushels per acre.
Murphy attributes the success of this year’s crop to the dry spring weather.
They are currently harvesting 500 acres of winter wheat.
Along with harvesting their wheat, they are double-cropping and planting soybeans at the same time.
“We’re pushing everything we can to get these beans in the ground,” Murphy said.
Rob Gabbard, the farm manager, called this year’s crop “fantastic.”
“This is fantastic wheat,” Gabbard said. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
Murphy said the harvesting process has taken twice as long as usual so far due to moisture in the ground, but they are ahead of schedule.
The wheat harvested from Murphy Farms typically goes to local granaries, but some is exported to a mill in Hopkinsville.
The farm typically has three to four people who work to harvest the crop each day.
Murphy has been planting wheat on and off for his whole life.
According to Murphy, the key to a successful wheat harvest is good timing when planting in the fall.
The harvest is currently about halfway done, and Murphy said he’s hoping it will be completed before storms roll in this weekend.
“We’re hoping for a safe completion of the harvest,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.