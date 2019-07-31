A Messenger-Inquirer story on Tuesday about when motorists must stop for school buses loading and unloading students was, in baseball terms, a swing and a miss.
A graphic included with the story, and the story itself, contained incorrect information about what motorists are required to do when they encounter a bus on a four-lane road or highway. Part of the misinformation can be attributed to a graphic the Kentucky State Police obtained from the state education department and forwarded to the newspaper that contained incorrect information. Also, information in the story was wrong as was the "correction" published the next day.
Why does this matter? Because thousands of Owensboro and Daviess County children ride school buses every day. Drivers who know when to stop help keep kids from being endangered.
"What we get are near-misses every day," said Elisa Hanley, branch manager for pupil transportation with the Kentucky Department of Education. During the 2018-19 school year, there were a number of drivers who passed school buses on the right-hand side of the bus while the buses were unloading or picking up students, she said.
"Every time someone passes a bus (improperly), they could be potentially hitting a child and killing a child," Hanley said.
So, what are the laws about when to stop for a school bus?
If a road has two lanes and a bus is picking up or letting off students, all traffic in both lanes must stop. That's also true if a two-lane road has a center turn lane.
"If there are three or less lanes, all traffic must stop" for a bus that's picking up students or dropping them off, Hanley said.
On a four-lane road, however, only vehicles following the bus must stop. Vehicles driving the other direction in the opposite lanes do not have to stop. That's true whether the road is divided by a median, has a center turn lane or is not divided at all.
"Any time there are four or more lanes, only traffic following the bus must stop," Hanley said.
School buses carry signal lights and stop arms to alert drivers the bus is picking up or dropping off students.
The graphic from Tuesday's story was provided by the Kentucky State Police. Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said the graphic came to him from the state education department, but had incorrect wording about four-lane roads and buses.
KDE has an updated graphic on its website. "The diagram was correct, but the verbiage was wrong" on the first diagram KSP released, King said.
Traffic in the opposing lanes of a four-lane road do not have to stop for buses because bus drivers will not let a student attempt to cross a four-lane road or highway, King said. The bus will have to go to the other side of a four-lane road to let off students, he said.
Bus drivers "are not going to let a child cross all of those lanes," King said. "Years ago, that might have been acceptable, but we didn't have as much traffic as we have today."
A person who improperly passes a school bus can be charged with a class B misdemeanor for the first offense, and the charge becomes a class A misdemeanor on the second offense. Such a charge could result in an arrest or some jail time.
Hanley said transportation officials would like to see illegal passing of school buses taken more seriously in court.
"What we find is about 50 percent of the cases are dismissed," Hanley said. "In many cases, they are not prosecuted under illegal passing. They might be given a lesser charge."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
