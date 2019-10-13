I recently paid very close attention to a television commercial suggesting that some of us have the mistaken notion that we have more life remaining then we actually do.
It's a fairly proven fact that I'm bearing down on 88 years old, and that commercial leaves some sobering thoughts.
I'm not suggesting you take this as an iron-clad admission that my days are numbered and that the number is relatively few. However, looking back at my family's history, numbers show I have outlived my only brother and two sisters by several years and have outlived every male on both sides of my family by several years.
So, yes, that commercial demands a little attention. And it also begs of an answer to when is the last time really the last time?
Again, I'm not a fatalist, and I don't dwell on the fact that 87 is well past the average age for the average American male.
So I'll just tell you what happened to bring all of this doom and gloom to the forefront.
A.J., my first grandchild and a member of the U.S. Navy for the past two-plus years, recently was on leave from his ship tied up at Norfolk, Virginia. Since his mom and dad both worked, it became the beloved duty of my bride and me to be a big part of his life from the day he was born until well after he started school.
The bond between grandparents and grandchild was overwhelming and beautiful beyond any sense of reasoning. Still, that does not mean our love for him was any greater than that for all of the other grandchildren.
A.J.'s few days of leave passed too quickly and it was again time to tell him goodbye. Tears flooded my eyes following a heart-felt hug and some endearing words of love. The commercial came back into play as I walked away and the same question was immediately behind:
When, with almost 88 years an overriding factor, is the last time really the last time?
Another grandson, Charlie, and a granddaughter, Catherine, also are off to distant colleges in Pennsylvania and Michigan and their times at home are very special for an old papaw. But like their cousin, A.J., they again have to leave and the goodbyes become punishing.
I really do wish I had never seen that commercial and heard its message. Sure, I realize how old I am and that my days surely are numbered. But I'm going to plug my ears and close my eyes the next time it shows up.
Right now I'm going to look forward to the days Charlie and Catherine show up with college diplomas and A.J. comes back home with discharge papers.
To heck with television commercials.
