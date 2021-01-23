It had been a long time.
I had never forgotten — and yet, I was thankful for the reminder.
Three different times recently, my truck was in the shop — first for some minor surgery; the next day, for a little tune-up; the last time for a “once and for all” fix.
Being without a vehicle always brings with it a certain sense of inconvenience, even on days when you weren’t going anywhere anyway.
I dropped off my truck at her mechanic shop very early in the morning on two of those days, and she was towed in on the third day, but in all three cases, I was left on my own to figure out a way to pick her up in the afternoons before the shop closed.
I have relatives and friends who would have given me a ride if I had asked, but nobody is really excited about letting a non-household member into their vehicles right now. So it was time once again for me to reunite with the family I had left behind many years ago: The brotherhood of bus riders.
So it was that I had the opportunity — the gift, really — of riding the city buses once again.
This was not a new experience for me.
I used to ride the bus all the time. I was 26 years old before I got my driver’s license. By that time, I had three kids.
If you don’t already know, let me tell you: It takes a lot of organizational skills to figure out what time and where to catch a bus to take you where you need to be at a certain time, especially if that trip will require you to transfer to one or more other buses if your destination is on a different route from your point of origin.
I remember standing at the bus stop in the dark, in the cold, in the early winter mornings with my kids. We played games like “who can jump in place the longest.” Nobody really cared who won; it was just a way to keep from freezing until we saw the bus rumble around the corner and make its way to us, its interior warm and glowing like a sanctuary.
I remember the kindness of bus drivers who drove certain portions of their route more slowly than perhaps they might otherwise have done, knowing I had to jump off at one bus stop, sprint three blocks while dragging three little kids, shove them through the door at their day care center, and then sprint to another corner to catch the bus as it rolled back through on its return route so I could get to work on time.
Because if I missed the bus on that turn-around run, it was a long, long wait until the next one. Too long, which meant a long, long walk to get where I was going.
And then I did it all again, but backward, at the end of the day.
Every day.
I never imagined that there would come a day when I wouldn’t have to depend on the city bus to get around town, but that day did come. One day, I got off the bus ... and it was a long time before I got back on again.
This was that time.
I already knew that bus rides are free right now, a policy that was implemented when the pandemic first began, so I didn’t have to worry about having exact change for the fare. Back in the day, I bought tokens for myself, because it was cheaper, and was thankful that kids rode for free.
These days, there is a website and an app you can download on your phone, where you can view the various color-coded bus routes and watch little cartoon buses move along so that you can see where they are and how long it will be before they get to you. We didn’t have any of that stuff when I was riding the bus every day but I’m glad it is available now. I’m sure it saves a lot of people from jumping up and down in the cold while they wait.
So now I was able to sit comfortably in my warm office and watch the little bus icon until it looked fairly close to my office but not too close, and then I went outside and stood by the sign designating that location as a bus stop.
The bus rumbled into sight, and I felt that old familiar thrill once again.
The driver greeted me with a voice that was friendly but muffled behind his mask. I took my place among the other riders, carefully avoiding the seats on which were taped paper signs designed to keep everyone six feet apart.
We arrived downtown at the transfer station. On the first day, I noticed that everyone else seemed to know exactly where to go to find their next bus while I wandered back and forth trying to find mine. Turns out that each bus has its own designated parking place, so you always know that, for example, the green bus will be parked in the middle of the Allen Street block between Fourth and Fifth. By the second day, I shuffled confidently right into place along with everyone else.
I had forgotten how much I love riding buses. I love bumping along the city streets, looking out the windows. You don’t get to really do that when you are driving as you are supposed to just be paying attention to stoplights and the cars around you, but when you ride a bus, you can look at interesting architecture and pedestrians and read marquee signs and try to figure out what they’re building on that corner.
If there is anyone reading this who has the power to do anything about it, please proceed with the plan to move the transfer station to the old Gabe’s Center. Let’s also hope that will inspire the return of a nice restaurant — by which I mean, good food at a fair price. And while we’re at it, let’s think about whether there are a few other bus stops that need the enclosed shelters.
Please be good to the buses, and the people who ride them.
Just like me, they are only trying to get there.
