For horror and haunted house enthusiasts, Halloween is an opportunity to seek out those frightful experiences. And less than 21/2 hours away from Owensboro, there is a Kentucky attraction that will fit the thrill bill.
And it's not the neighborhood haunted house variety with lackluster special effects and low-budget monster makeup.
Talon Falls Screampark -- a 50-acre horror theme park in Graves County -- has taken the horror and creepy concepts to another spooky level.
Owner and show director Todd Ferren started Talon Falls Screampark 21 years ago. Since then, it has grown to four themed attractions -- "The Undertaker," "A Christmas Nightmare," "Dead End Sanitarium" and "Sinister Circus in 3D." It also features seven mazes with names such as "The Beast," "Death Row" and "House of Blood."
The scream park began its new season on Sept. 27, running every Friday through Sunday until Nov. 2.
Ferren said he began small in Paducah, using photo sets from a photographer friend to create mazes. Seeing potential, Ferren took the idea to the community of Melber, 20 minutes south of Paducah, where he could build his dream -- or nightmare in Ferren's case.
"When we started, we were just in a backyard that seemed creepy and we were just mazing around," Ferren said. "We never dreamed it would grow from something little to as huge as it's become over the years. …I've had many people describe it as the Disneyland of horror."
Ferren said he prides himself on his authentic horror creations, which feature elaborate sets and between 150 to 200 actors portraying various monsters on show nights.
"We have a professional makeup team, carpenters, laborers, set designers and detailers," he said. "It's a very creative, artistic team that puts this all together."
During the off-season, one of the four attractions is redesigned into a different theme. And this year's is "The Undertaker," a New Orleans-style cemetery that features an evil nun to an undertaker whose job is more than just to bury the deceased.
Ferren said the inspirations for the different attractions come from various sources.
"This is all I've thought about for the past 20-plus years," Ferren said. "As we travel, we get ideas from going to Universal Studios and the best haunted houses in the biggest cities. And we're family in a sense and we all share ideas. So you create your own style and go with what's best for you."
Ferren operates the Talon Falls with his wife, Shell Ferren, and daughter, Leilanee Ferren.
Ferren said there are no age restrictions to enter the screampark.
"I always tell everybody it depends on the person," Ferren said. "…Sometimes we have kids who've gone through our park and come out laughing. And then we have grown adults who've come out and have peed in their pants."
For exact showtimes and tickets, go to talonfallsscreampark.com.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
