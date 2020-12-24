Due to anticipated wind chills of below 15 degrees, a White Flag event has been declared for Owensboro and Daviess County.
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, the criteria for a White Flag event may be met on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday night.
At the moment, the Daniel Pitino Homeless Shelter, at 501 Walnut St; and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, at 1001 W. Seventh St., are not at capacity and anticipate having beds available.
If capacity is exceeded during this White Flag event, Owensboro Christian Church will be open as a warming center and will be offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
If the warming center at OCC is required, transportation will be provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter to OCC at 6 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Those seeking shelter may also self-transport to the warming shelter from 6:30 to 10 p.m. either night. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Road side.
Families, women and/or children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270-541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters. Again, OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are at full capacity.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering meals with breakfast being served at OCC at 7 a.m. and dinner being served at the Pitino Shelter at 5:30 p.m.
Due to the holidays, Owensboro Transit System busses or GRITS will not be available for transportation. Due to COVID-19, all protective measures (social distancing, masks, handwashing, quarantine) will be strictly enforced. There is an area pre-designated for quarantine if required.
For further information or questions contact Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball at 270-685-8448.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
