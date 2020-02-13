Because of to anticipated wind chills of below 15 degrees on Thursday and Friday nights, a White Flag event has been declared for Owensboro and Daviess County.
Those seeking shelter are encouraged to go to the St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, at 1001 W. Seventh St., any time after 7 p.m. and before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The county was under a White Flag event on Monday as well.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter, at 501 Walnut St., will host breakfast at 8 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
For those within the Owensboro city limits without transportation, Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus transportation to either Daniel Pitino or St. Benedict’s shelters between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. on White Flag nights. Those in need simply need to tell the bus driver which shelter that they need transportation to.
For those without transportation in the rural areas of Daviess County, contact the executive director of St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter at 270-315-4419 prior to 4 p.m. the day of when a ride is needed. GRITS (Green River Intra-county Transit System) may provide transportation to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, but only from 5 to 6 p.m.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
