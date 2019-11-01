White Flag season begins Friday

The 2019-2020 White Flag season will begin on Friday, Nov. 1 and conclude on March 31, 2020.
The Owensboro-Daviess County White Flag initiative provides hot meals and warm beds when the weather forecast calls for temperatures or wind chills to drop to 15 degrees or below. These nighttime warming shelters provide a respite from the freezing temperatures between the hours of 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. when a "White Flag" is declared. The service is open to men, women and children, said Andy Ball, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency director.
"It has always started on Nov. 1 and ended on March 31," he said. "As far as the projected season, it could go either way. We have never come close to capacity for White Flag since it moved to St. Benedict's. With the women's shelter opening, that will help. Even though it is mostly men, we do occasionally have women and children."
Aside from shelter, the service will also be providing food at the Daniel Pitino Shelter three times a day (8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.) as well as transportation through the Owensboro Transit System as well as GRITS (Green River Intra-county Transit System), he said.
"The one big change is that last year I had to coordinate with the Owensboro Transit System when a White Flag day was declared," he said. "This year anyone interested in going to the (Daniel) Pitino Shelter for food prior to coming to the shelter or transport to a shelter during a White Flag day they will have free transport when they notify the bus driver. While we don't often have a great deal of folks from the rural area, GRITS has agreed, as long as they have notice, to provide transport."
While Daviess County Emergency Management, the Homeless Council of Ohio Valley, the city of Owensboro, Daviess Fiscal Court and area shelters have come together to try and make White Flag season seamless and accessible, there is still one important group that needs to throw their hat into the ring -- the community, Ball said.
"We really need people's help in spreading the word," he said. "Let's say we have a three-day cold snap. That first day, we barely see anyone and then word will get to those folks and we will begin seeing them. We want the word to be spread, especially on social media. If you see someone that is homeless, stop and do the brotherly thing and let them know. We are considering trying to develop a brochure for community members and businesses to hand out. Last year and the year before we attempted to do a flyer to put up around town. I still encourage people to hand out the flyers. The big thing is spreading the word so that people are aware. It is all about the community working together."
