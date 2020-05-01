The City of Whitesville has canceled its May 5 regular city commission meeting due to COVID 19.
Whitesville Cancels Meeting
Jim Mulliken
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Church Bulletin: May 2, 2020
- DCPS to have modified high school graduations, hoping for public ceremonies later
- State officials continue to ramp us COVID-19 testing sites
- Modify to edify
- From first to worst and back to first
- Miller recalls 'great days' at Catholic
- M-I offers $500,000 ad stimulus fund
- Court system creating task forces to look at resuming public hearing
Most Popular
Articles
- Defense seeks release of man facing murder charge, citing pandemic
- Aleris workers slightly injured by ultraviolet light
- Kamuf gives back to Catholic High
- At least 240 tested at Owensboro COVID-19 site
- Work Related — Emberton brothers have competing heating and air businesses
- Shapeshifter: Self-taught makeup artist uses drugstore makeup to re-create herself and others
- Date set for certain non-essential businesses to reopen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- We will get through this crisis together (3)
- Prediabetes: What Is It? (2)
- Defense seeks release of man facing murder charge, citing pandemic (2)
- Remember the wars on blackbirds? (1)
- Second Daviess County resident dies of COVID-19 (1)
- McLean County resident dies of COVID-19, state reports four additional deaths, 38 new cases (1)
- Making the mark (1)
- Kentucky and Kroger to partner with COVID-19 drive-thru testing service (1)
- The current state of grain prices (1)
- People in Business (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.