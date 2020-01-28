Members of the Whitesville Historical Society received news in early January after being notified that the James L. Stinnett House was officially added to the coveted National Register of Historic Places.
The members were elated over the designation and are looking forward to the full restoration of the house, said Jackie Bickett, society board secretary.
“The letter was dated Jan. 8, but we got it last week,” she said. “We are all very excited about the house being added because we will be able to apply for tax credits as well as other funding sources to completely restore it.”
The society purchased the Victorian style home, known locally as the Kelly House, for $97,000 in 2017 with the goal of restoring it into a museum accurately depicting life in the town during the mid-1800s. However, before it can house anything, the society has to restore it.
The society has already taken on some projects, such as cleaning and remortaring the bricks in traditional fashion as well as replacing the porch.
These projects, however, are incredibly expensive and have to be done as close to original detail as possible, she said.
“Our next step now that the house is on the register is to start applying for tax credits,” Bickett said. “Any changes that we make or materials we use will have to be approved by the Kentucky Heritage Council. Everything has to be as close to period as we can make it; we can’t use vinyl or anything modern. We have to send photographs and let them know all of the products that we would like to use.”
Aside from tax credits, the inclusion of the house to the register has two other perks, the increased potential of grants as well as the knowledge that the beautiful Queen Anne style Victorian home is on the register.
The inclusion of the house, along with the ongoing construction of the Burton Cabin adjacent to the Martin House (society headquarters) on Kentucky 54 next to Cecil’s Funeral Home, has been a positive addition for the city of Whitesville.
But the cost of restoring the Stinnett House is no small matter, Bickett said.
“Those tax credits will help offset the costs of rehabilitating it, but we are anticipating hundreds of thousands of dollars to fully complete the project,” she said. “One of our first goals is stabilizing the structure so there isn’t any further deterioration. Right now, we are estimating that the cost to be roughly $150,000. Being on the register definitely puts us in the direction of possible funding. We are also depending on donations; so we hope people in and around the community will be as excited about the project as we are.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.