Whitesville receives state funds for road repairs

The city of Whitesville has received $78,200 to go toward Franklin Street repairs.
The funds, part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets rural and municipal aid funding, was presented to Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield and the city commission at a special meeting on Monday night by Gray Tomblyn, KYTC commissioner of Rural and Secondary Roads, and Mark Welch, KYTC Western Kentucky field representative.
The Office of Rural and Secondary Roads administers three revenue-sharing programs funded by state motor fuel taxes. These programs include County and Municipal Road Aid Cooperative programs and the Rural and Secondary program. Each fiscal year, all counties, incorporated cities and unincorporated urban places, according to KYTC, are allocated county and municipal road aid to be used specifically for the construction, reconstruction and maintenance of county roads and city streets.
For Franklin Street, which is between Main Cross Street and Kentucky 54, that money came in the nick of time, said Mayfield.
"We applied and we were thrilled when they issued it to us," she said. "The road has potholes and it needs to be patched and resurfaced. The patches don't hold so it is time to get it fixed. It will be a full overhaul of the road. We don't know when construction will begin because we have to bid the project out, but the money is absolutely necessary, especially for a road that is so heavily traveled and vital to our community."
In 2019, the KYTC is projected to dole out roughly $53.5 million in municipal road aid to 420 cities and 45 "unincorporated urban places." This funding comes from 7.7% of the motor fuel tax for urban roads and streets and is determined by dividing the population of the city by the statewide municipal population. All funds are sent directly to city officials.
For small incorporated cities like Whitesville, these funds are extremely important to all aspects of their infrastructure, no matter how small, said Keirsten Jaggers, KYTCH District 2 public information officer.
"The money through the rural and municipal aid is important," she said. "Especially for those smaller projects around the state, those funds are vital. Many times those small towns won't have the money to have those areas fixed. Whether a pothole or a rough patch, these projects are extremely important for those communities and the state as a whole."
