Whitesville to hold car show

City of Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield is calling all gear heads, classic car aficionados and axle addicts to cruise down to Whitesville City Park on Saturday for the inaugural Whitesville Cruise-In Car Show.
"For the first year, we really want to get as many people as we can," she said. "We really want people to get used to there being an annual car show in Whitesville."
The design of the new car show, an addition to annual events like the Whitesville Fireworks Festival, is a fulfillment of one of Mayfield's campaign promises, she said.
"I am trying to do more events that highlight the park," she said, "which was one of my campaign promises. We do the fireworks and we had the tractor pull back in May. I decided I wanted to do a car show for everyone so that is what I am going for."
The car show will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the city park with registration taking place on the day of the show. Registration is $10 to be payable as interested parties enter the park, she said.
"All of the money raised goes toward the upkeep of the city park," she said. "Registered cars will be put in a drawing for a $100 cash prize every hour of the event and door prizes will be given away every half hour. The festivities are free to the public.
Aside from cars, the show will also be the standard community-fueled event that people have come to expect from Whitesville, she said.
"The Whitesville Lions Club will selling hamburgers and hotdogs as a fundraiser," she said. "Jerry Morris, Angels for Ashley, will be cooking fish and chili to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital and St. Mary of the Woods 8th grade class will be selling deep-fried candy bars and lemon shake-ups to raise money for their classroom. It will really be a great event for our community."
While this is a first attempt for the car show, Mayfield feels confident that Whitesville's name will become synonymous with the event in the future, she said.
"Hopefully we will get more calls this week for food trucks and vendors," she said. "But, right now this is what we have. The plan is to play this year by year and make the event bigger and more popular each year. I know we can do it -- just look at how successful our fireworks festival has become."
For questions regarding the show or interest in being a vendor contact Frankie Fulkerson 270-231-7716 or Whitesville City Hall at 270-233-5666.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
