Fireworks are coming back to the city of Whitesville courtesy of its 13th Annual Fireworks Show that will be held in Whitesville Park on June 25.
Mayor Patsy Mayfield said Wednesday that the fireworks show will return to the city this month following a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There will be music and food and we are going to have inflatables for the kids,” Mayfield said. “I am telling everyone to come out and enjoy a family fun night.”
While Whitesville has a population of about 800 people, Mayfield said the fireworks display, which will begin at dusk on June 25, is open for anyone from neighboring areas to enjoy also.
The fireworks display is sponsored by local businesses and done by Stuart Snow.
“Everybody is so ready to get out and enjoy events now,” Mayfield said. “Everybody has been so supportive.”
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, 18.7 million pounds of fireworks were used nationwide last year for public fireworks displays, a decrease from the 24.1 million pounds recorded for the pervious year. Fireworks purchased by private consumers increased from 248.9 million pounds reported in 2019 to 385.8 million pounds reported for 2020.
While revenue from public display fireworks dropped from $375 million in 2019 to $93 million in 2020, the revenue for private consumer fireworks increased from $1 billion in 2019 to $1.9 billion last year.
Mayfield said that different community organizations will have booths set up during the event at the park, to make for an old-fashioned early Independence Day celebration.
“It brings all the families together and we are so thankful for everyone that has served our country and are making it a free country,” she said.
For more information about Whitesville’s upcoming fireworks display, call Whitesville City Hall at 270-233-5666.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
