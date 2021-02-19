The Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department in Daviess County will receive a $2,782 grant to purchase PPE to protect against COVID-19.
According to a Thursday statement by 2nd District U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, the funding for this FEMA grant was authorized in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our local first responders have been answering the call to help people in the community,” Guthrie in the statement. “With this new federal grant, Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department will be able to purchase more PPE to help protect against COVID-19.”
Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Derik Mills said Thursday that the grant funding is definitely appreciated, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused an unexpected hit to their budget.
”It is a big deal because everything is tight anymore,” he said.
Guthrie said that while PPE can be effective in helping to stop the spread of the virus, vaccines are how our communities will get back to normal.
”I encourage firefighters to roll up their sleeves to help defeat COVID-19 across the Commonwealth and country,” Guthrie said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
