When it comes to fixing meals for her two sets of twins, ages 3 and 1, Canduce Gray values every dollar she gets in government food assistance.
"I'm just shocked that their little bodies can eat so much," she said.
Gray, 30, a single mom in Louisville, uses aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP -- formerly called food stamps -- to buy meat, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables and other items to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals.
Now, a legislative panel called the Public Assistance Reform Task Force is doing a review of public benefits that could lead to major changes in how Gray and hundreds of thousands of other low-income Kentuckians receive SNAP and other aid.
Republican lawmakers established the task force after a bill failed in the 2019 legislative session to impose new restrictions on benefits. Advocates denounced House Bill 3 as harsh and unnecessary, with one calling it a "war on the poor."
The bill included additional requirements for people to report work hours and use photo identification for SNAP. It also includes drug testing for people with a "felony or misdemeanor history of substance abuse" in order to keep certain benefits.
Of particular concern was a proposal in HB 3 to slash funds in direct aid to poor families available from TANF and shift the money to other programs, such as job training.
That could affect thousands of grandparents and other relatives caring for children removed from homes because of abuse or neglect, a number that has surged in recent years because of Kentucky's drug epidemic. Many get modest monthly payments through TANF to help with costs of raising children -- for example, an adult with one child gets $225 per month.
Task force co-chairman Rep. David Meade, a Stanford Republican, and a sponsor of the bill, said it was introduced with "the intent of starting a conversation" about public assistance, which he said continues with the task force.
But the effort continues to alarm advocates who have come from all corners of Kentucky to speak at meetings in Frankfort about what they believe are efforts to cut benefits to the poor or make them harder to get.
"There is a lot of fear," said Kathy Curtis, a member of a women's religious community in Floyd County that works with the poor. "There are people being affected by this that are living on these benefits."
Leaders of the task force insist the goal is simply to gather information about the state's public assistance program focusing on three major benefit programs: SNAP; Medicaid, the health plan for low-income individuals; and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, or TANF. The programs are funded mostly by the federal government.
"I don't know that there is necessarily any agenda we are looking at," said Sen. Stan Humphries, a Cadiz Republican and co-chairman of the task force. "We are looking at where we are with public assistance."
One grandmother told the task force in October they need more help, not less.
"I don't know how we'll make ends meet," said Anne Polston, of Liberty, who, with her husband, is raising four grandchildren, and gets $328 a month in TANF payments. "We took these kids in because we didn't want them to end up with foster parents."
Foster parents, by contrast, are paid about $750 per month per child.
The issue has been especially critical for many families after the state in 2013 closed its Kinship Care program that paid a monthly stipend of $300 per month per child to relatives raising children removed from homes because of abuse or neglect.
Polston said if lawmakers want to truly reform public assistance, they should restore Kinship Care and streamline the application and renewal process for all state benefits. It's a constant battle, she said, to meet demands for paperwork, proof of income and other requirements in order to keep the state aid she gets for her grandchildren, including food stamps and medical coverage.
"It's a headache. It's becoming a mental health issue," Polston said. "I'm fighting for these kids, and I feel like it's a no-win situation. It's a constant battle, and I feel like it's a losing battle."
Some of the task force members have questioned provisions of HB 3. Rep. Kimberly Moser, an Independence Republican, said she's concerned about requiring people trying to recover from substance abuse to take a drug test to keep benefits.
"We don't want to create a cycle of joblessness," she said. "I think we need to be careful when we mandate drug testing for benefits."
A few witnesses who appeared before the committee have spoken in support of some of the changes proposed in HB 3.
Anne-Tyler Morgan, representing Kentucky's Pegasus Institute, which describes itself as a think tank that promotes free market principles and limited government, said changes such as requiring individuals to report they are working or volunteering "could help end the cycle of generational dependency."
And Matt Weidinger, with the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative Washington policy group, also spoke in support of such changes.
"It should be the goal of all means-tested government programs to help individuals work and support themselves without the need of benefits provided by other taxpayers," Weidinger said.
But Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, a progressive organization based in Berea, said many low-income families already work at low-wage jobs and still need public assistance.
Bailey said he hopes whatever comes out of the task force bears no resemblance to the bill that inspired it.
"House Bill 3 was the most draconian set of reductions to the safety net that has been proposed in any state in recent years," Bailey said.
Others who have testified before the task force agree.
In Western Kentucky, many impoverished parents who work at low-wage jobs can't get by without additional help from programs such as SNAP, said Tracy Pulley, coordinator of the Fulton Independent School family resource center.
Pulley said she was particularly frustrated by the focus of some task force members on suspected fraud in the programs, based on anecdotal reports from their districts.
"The vast majority of families I work with in poverty, they work," she said. "Please put judgment aside."
James Ziliak, director of the Center for Poverty Research at the University of Kentucky, told the task force the fraud rate in SNAP is very low -- about 1% of total benefits.
"As taxpayers, we want to minimize fraud," he said in an interview. "It also gets completely overblown as a problem."
Pulley said she's skeptical about claims by lawmakers that they are simply gathering information.
"It's because they want a reason not to assist people in poverty," she said.
Jennifer Hancock, president of Volunteers of America Mid-States, which runs a residential drug treatment program for pregnant women, spoke at an Oct. 7 meeting of the task force, urging members to consider the needs of people in recovery from substance abuse. Her organization operates a program called Freedom House in Louisville and will open a second site in Clay County later this year.
Hancock told members that government aid is essential for women who come to Freedom House seeking to achieve sobriety, raise their children and rebuild their lives.
"Public assistance is absolutely crucial to these families," Hancock said. "It is the safety net to ensure they have healthy nutritious meals for their family and they have access to child care."
Among them is Canduce Gray, who found help through Freedom House after a spiral into addiction that led to multiple overdoses, one nearly fatal. Gray, a former flight attendant whose addiction developed after taking prescribed narcotic painkillers for a severe ear infection, came to Freedom House while pregnant with her second set of twins, desperate to turn her life around.
"I thought I was a goner," Gray said. "For me to be able to make it says a lot."
With help from Freedom House, Gray said she was able to end her drug use, start properly caring for her children and find a job. An essential part of her recovery has been public benefits.
"I can go (to) the grocery and fill up the fridge and make home-cooked meals for my kids," Gray said.
In addition to SNAP, she receives help paying for child care, and she and the children get health care through Medicaid. Her children get regular medical and dental checkups.
Such programs benefit Kentucky's economy as well, some witnesses have told the panel.
Ziliak, the UK poverty researcher, spoke at the first task force meeting in July about the various benefit programs and their impact on the economy.
For example, in the 2018 fiscal year, Kentuckians received more than $850 million in SNAP benefits. Every dollar of a SNAP benefit generates $1.50 of economic activity, or nearly $1.3 billion in 2018, Ziliak said.
The money goes to about 4,500 grocery stores in Kentucky ranging from "major supermarkets to mom-and-pop convenience stores," he said.
Medicaid is an $11 billion a year program that provides health coverage for 1.3 million Kentuckians. TANF provides about $180 million a year to low-income families.
Ziliak is skeptical about the benefits of legislation such as HB 3.
"Personally, I don't think the evidence weighs in favor of really any of the three things that are being suggested -- work requirements, a photo ID and drug testing," Ziliak said. "The evidence base for any of the three major pillars of that bill is really weak and therefore probably not a very fruitful path forward for the legislature."
House Speaker David Osborne, a Prospect Republican and sponsor of HB 3, said in February the measure was meant to "transition people off public assistance and back into the workforce."
In his presentation to the task force, Ziliak said the changes of HB 3 likely would reduce participation in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid and TANF.
"However, there should be no expectation that these persons and families will increase employment or incomes," he said. "But we should expect higher food insecurity, reduced health coverage and care, higher bankruptcies, and negative spillovers into other areas of the public assistance system."
Humphries, the task force's co-chairman, said he expects the nine-member task force to hold at least two more public meetings before producing a report to give to legislative leaders who will decide how to use the findings.
He said he doesn't know whether it will result in any proposed legislation in 2020.
"Maybe we'll have some recommendations in certain areas," Humphries said. "Leadership decides where we go with that."
