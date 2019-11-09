Some people might say it's a bad thing, but I remain committed to the belief that it's a good thing to live in such a small house that you can't buy anything new because there is nowhere to put it.
That hasn't slowed me down much in the category of books, however, as I seem to keep finding new ways to stack and pile and tuck them into the shelves of the three bookcases that made the move from my larger house last year. As I have mentioned before, there were 10 -- yes, 10 -- bookcases that went by the wayside when I moved, along with several hundred books, but one of the books I kept is titled "Why Don't You Want My Stuff?" by a guy named Josh Levine, who is a professional appraiser and auctioneer.
Beanie Babies, Hummel figurines and what he calls "brown furniture" -- you know, the china cabinets, the dining room sets, big headboards, entertainment centers -- you can't give that stuff away.
He asks a great question. Why DON'T you want my stuff? I want you to have it! I want you to enjoy it! I want you to remember me when you see it and use it!
But after reading that book, I was brought face to face with the fact that my kids weren't kidding: They really DON'T want my stuff.
I had comforted -- or, let's be honest, deceived -- myself with the thought that yeah, sure, they might not want it now, but they'll treasure every last little knick-knack when I'm gone.
Um, no.
They don't want it now, and they won't want it then.
Somewhere along the way, we've lost the concept of "sentimental value." That's may or may not be an entirely bad thing, although I hope that at least one of my kids will want the necklace I wear every day or the sock monkey my grandmother made, gosh, I guess it must have been at least 80 years ago by now.
But speaking of that sock monkey -- her name is Mary, by the way -- I learned another really important lesson from that book: One reason our kids and grandkids don't want our stuff is because they were never allowed to touch, use or play with these items, because we were so concerned about keeping them clean and safe and pristine … which means that our kids don't have any emotional connection to the things we treasure.
Believe me, the next time my grandgirl came to visit, I took Mary down from that high shelf and gave her to Briley to play with. Mary Monkey is the only item I own that belonged to my grandmother, and she is my only hope of bridging those generations.
Of course, it goes both ways.
My dad keeps hinting around that he has a large collection of teacups that he would love for me to have.
"I don't have anywhere to put them, Daddy," I tell him, sadly.
"I'll give you the china cabinet too," he says, hopefully.
"I don't have anywhere to put that either," I say, even sadlier.
And I don't. But maybe I can ask him to pick out one or two teacups and saucers that he especially likes, and I'll take those. Maybe I can have a tea party with my grandgirls. Maybe they will like the teacups so much that they will want them one of these days.
Or maybe someday they will say to their grandchildren, "Why don't you want my stuff?"
