Local Celtic band Wild Mountain Thyme will be performing an outdoor concert Thursday at Daviess County Public Library.
Wild Mountain Thyme has been performing in the region for more than 12 years. They incorporate instruments such as the mountain dulcimer, mandolin, guitar, harmonica and more.
According to Lisa Maiden, Daviess County Public Library’s adult program coordinator, the band has been performing at the library for nearly 10 years.
“They are a very popular band that draws in large crowds,” Maiden said.
Maiden said this is the library’s first music performance since the start of the pandemic. She will be gauging the crowd that comes to this one as she plans future concerts.
Wild Mountain Thyme typically draws in from 60 to 100 people to the library depending on the weather, Maiden said.
The library also typically has them perform around Christmas for a Celtic Christmas performance.
According to Maiden, there are many in-person and virtual events coming up.
Prior to COVID-19, the library didn’t offer virtual programs.
“It was a big learning curve,” Maiden said. “But now we’re able to offer programs from all over the country.”
Once the pandemic began, the library had to scrap multiple in-person programs and rethink them virtually, or come up with completely new ideas.
Maiden said that having virtual programs has helped ease accessibility issues for people who may not have been able to attend an in-person event.
To Maiden, having community events often is important for community bonding.
“It’s all about drawing the community together through shared interest,” Maiden said.
In other music-related events, there will be a virtual program called “Roots of Black Music” on July 29.
This week’s Wild Mountain Thyme performance will be in honor of Independence Day.
Wild Mountain Thyme will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the reading garden of the Daviess County Public Library on 2020 Frederica St in Owensboro.
Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.
For more information on events hosted by the Daviess County Public Library, visit their website at dcplibrary.org.
