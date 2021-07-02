Wildlife officials are currently working to determine exactly what illness is causing songbirds in Kentucky and surrounding states to die with symptoms of neurological issues along with eye swelling and discharge.
Local biologist Steve Hahus said Thursday that there have not yet been any confirmed cases of the unknown disease in Daviess County.
“There have only been three counties in Kentucky where it has been reported and that is Jefferson, Boone and Kenton,” he said. “So it has been quite a bit farther north, northwest of us.”
According to the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife, the agency first received reports of sick and dying birds showing a crusty discharge from their eyes and neurological issues in late May. Other states to report a similar occurrence among their bird populations include Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Dr. Christine Casey, a veterinarian of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, said recently that about 20 bird carcasses have been collected and sent to three labs for testing.
“At this time, we really don’t know what it is,” Casey said. “We are working with multiple diagnostic labs.”
Currently, the National Wildlife Health Center, Georgia’s Southeastern Cooperative of Wildlife Disease Study and the University of Pennsylvania are working to try and determine what is causing the birds to become ill.
To date, the most common species of birds to be affected include blue jays, common grackles and European starlings, but other species could be affected as well.
Hahus said the state is collecting information from individuals who have witnessed a bird displaying symptoms, but people should remember it is not uncommon for some birds to die of natural causes during this time of year also.
“A lot of people are reporting deaths of birds that don’t have those symptoms.,” he said. “They are having to go through all those reports to eliminate the ones that because this time of year especially, when juvenile birds are fledging, or leaving the nest, there are a lot of them that don’t make it.”
“They die for a lot of different reasons.”
The KDFWR suggests that those living in the affected counties cease feeding birds until further notice. Statewide, recommendations include cleaning bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution immediately followed by weekly cleanings with bleach solution. It is also recommended that Kentucky residents keep pets away from sick or dead birds.
If a dead bird that has been displaying the symptoms connected with this disease is found dead, it is recommended that no one touch the bird with their bare hands.
“If it is not in an area that is going to affect anyone else, they are suggesting just leave it there,” Hahus said. “If it needs to be moved, wear disposable gloves and put it in a plastic bag of some sort and seal it and throw it in the garbage.”
Casey said it could still be a few weeks before results are returned from the labs, which will hopefully provide a clearer picture of what is causing the birds’ deaths.
Hahus said it is not entirely unusual for an unknown disease to affect bird populations in the United States, recalling a bacterial eye disease that primarily affected finches several years ago.
“I still see a finch occasionally with that eye disease, but not nearly as much as I did years ago when it was much more common,” he said. “It has kind of come and gone. I am sure this one will too.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
