McLean County Public Schools will begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 11 and one staff member will introduce a new component to some of the classrooms.
Tessa Wilkerson, the district’s mental health provider, will be implementing social-emotional lessons to Calhoun Elementary, Livermore Elementary and Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary school students.
This will be Wilkerson’s first year executing the program in-person for the full school year. In January, Wilkerson tested the waters virtually.
“Three days out of the week, (I) went to all three elementary schools and did mental health lessons,” Wilkerson said. “I would basically just let the students get to know each other and be more in tune with the emotions.”
Wilkerson chooses topics from Sandford Harmony, a curriculum that provides educators with tools to promote social-emotional development among students from preschool to sixth grade.
The program includes exercises and activities that center on communication, empathy and problem solving; something that Wilkerson has used in previous lessons.
“We were talking about change one day. I had them get in groups and they acted out a skit of something that has happened to them throughout their life to do with change,” Wilkerson said. “In my head, it could’ve either gone one or two ways — either they could open up or they could not.”
This particular lesson had students doing the former.
“One class started talking about death. And then all of the other groups wanted to talk about their experiences with death.” Wilkerson said. “I was not expecting that at all. It just opened my eyes and I’m like ‘(The students) really need someone they can talk to.’ ”
Sherri Turley, director of special education, said that Wilkerson collaborates with teachers and staff to help students with existing trauma and mental health concerns, especially those brought on by COVID-19. Wilkerson also created virtual calm rooms and surveys for students to fill out.
Wilkerson said that she would see responses of students wanting to see their friends and teachers — people they were used to seeing every day pre-COVID.
“If any of the surveys came back concerning, then (Wilkerson) help teachers get resources they need to meet those students’ needs. Or she would work with the families to provide access to resources,” Turley said.
With the school year returning to a traditional school setting, Wilkerson plans on going to each elementary school throughout the week to teach 15- to 30-minute lessons, with hopes to eventually teach the content to the students at McLean County Middle School and McLean County High School.
Wilkerson has a couple of topics in mind such as ‘not judging a book by its cover’, being more open and transparent, listening and making students aware of how they communicate and respect each other.
“Respect — I feel like that’s a word that gets thrown around so much ... and people don’t really understand what it means,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson also wants to emphasize the importance of breathing exercises to help the students focus.
“Whenever I am in the classrooms, I take like five minutes (for breathing exercises),” Wilkerson said. “It’s a game-changer.”
According to a nationwide report from Mental Health America, students between the ages of 11 to 17 were more likely than any other age group to score moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression since implementing COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.
Furthermore, the report states that 13.84% of students between the ages of 12 to 17 in Kentucky were suffering from at least one major depressive episode (MDE) in the past year and that 9.7% of youth in the United States were reported to have severe major depression, an increase of 0.5% in 2020.
Despite the spikes, MCPS did not have this exact experience.
“Just in listening to conversations, I’m not certain that we necessarily had an increase above what mental health and social-emotional needs our students usually have,” Turley said. “But I do feel like that we had students that wouldn’t typically display those that were reaching out and communicating.”
Superintendent Tommy Burrough said the bonds between the students and teachers aided in having open communication and trust.
“I think for us going back five days a week quicker than most (districts), it gets the kids back in school and everybody knows the teacher’s gonna know the kids. If they (establish) a relationship, those kids are gonna talk,” Burrough said.
Though Wilkerson is entering new territory introducing the social-emotional curriculum in-person, she is optimistic about the journey.
“I’m really trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t. That’s such an important part to social-emotional learning,” Wilkerson said. “I’m very excited for next school year. I think it’s going to be awesome.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.