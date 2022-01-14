Kentucky Wesleyan College is hosting an art exhibit by artist David Wilson entitled “From Sea Salt to Bluegrass.”
The exhibit is being shown in the Kolok Gallery of Fine Arts at the Ralph Center on South Griffin Avenue and College Drive.
Wilson has participated in more than 100 art exhibits since 2001.
He has been the art program coordinator, art instructor and Dayman Gallery director for Owensboro Community and Technical College since 2020.
This is Wilson’s first solo exhibit in Owensboro.
“I’m excited to introduce what my art is all about to a new audience,” Wilson said.
It is free and open to the public.
The exhibit includes acrylic and mixed media works.
The pieces in this collection are inspired by classic TV and film, specifically the design of classic movie posters.
The pieces also represent events of his life, Wilson said.
“Performers in each piece act as surrogates for me, creating a less vulnerable self-portrait,” Wilson said in a press release. “As a result, my own situation becomes entertaining rather than self-indulgent.”
Wilson moved to Owensboro from Salem, Oregon in 2020.
He was previously the gallery director and curator at Salem Art Association in Salem.
He said moving during the pandemic was a challenge.
“It’s been difficult exhibiting art during COVID,” Wilson said.
The pieces in his exhibit span from 2005-2020, and Wilson said the gallery is a mini-retrospective of his style over the course of 15 years.
The exhibit will be open Monday-Friday until Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wilson said he is hoping he will be able to hold a reception when the gallery closes in late February.
