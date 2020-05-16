With absolutely no disrespect intended toward anyone — my current co-worker is the best I’ve ever had.
Rufus is perfectly fine with having “casual day” every day. No sideways glances at my sloppy sweatpants and bunny slippers. He doesn’t care whether I wear makeup or even if I brush my hair.
He cheerfully allocates to me the best spot in the company parking lot — otherwise known as my driveway.
And he smiles approvingly if I wander into the breakroom, previously known as my kitchen, for a snack several times a day. Assuming he also receives one.
Our new work schedule includes at least one walk a day, sometimes two, occasionally more if the weather is nice and the emails are few.
However, I have to acknowledge that Rufus and I have both had to make several accommodations to our new reality of me working from home.
The first thing you need to know is that we have always lived a quiet, solitary life.
I am by nature a quiet person. I like silence.
And Rufus is a quiet dog. That works for me.
I have never been one of those people who feels the need to fill space with noise. My television is rarely on, and even when it is, the volume is low.
My dog can see in the dark, and I know where everything is in my house, so there is no need to turn on a bunch of lights. Rufus and I slip through the shadows like a pair of vampires.
I usually eat dinner in the dark and in silence. Sometimes if I am feeling especially reflective, I might light a candle, but that’s about as wild as we get.
Days, sometimes weeks, go by without the sound of my voice being heard in my home.
On the rare occasions when I talk on the phone, well, there’s just no other way to say it: My dog freaks out. He doesn’t know what that sound is coming from his silent companion. I usually end up having to put him outside or in my bedroom in order to carry on a conversation without my poor dog going into a panic.
It’s just that he hears my voice so rarely, and even then only a few words at a time: “Want treat?” “Wanna go bye-bye?” “Hop up.” “Hop down.” “Are you my good pup?” “Roofie IS a good boy!”
But after several weeks now of working from home, and its significant increase in the number of phone conversations and teleconferences, Rufus has finally gotten used to the sound of my voice. Now he just lifts a curious ear, rotating it like a satellite dish in my direction, tuning in for just a moment before losing interest and falling back asleep.
In the meantime, although my departmental budget cannot accommodate a significant pay increase at this time, as the boss, I have authorized the purchase of additional snacks and treats.
After all, it’s important to take care of our coworkers and colleagues.
Especially the best one I’ve ever had.
