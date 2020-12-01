The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, along with others, is holding its annual Winter Weather Preparedness Campaign question and answer meeting.
Daviess County EMA, along with National Weather Service Paducah Office Lead Meteorologist Rick Shanklin, Kentucky Transportation Department District 2, Henderson emergency management, Christian County emergency management and Kenergy, will discuss upcoming campaigns, safety tips and a breakdown of what to expect weather-wise in the coming months from the NWS, said Andy Ball, EMA director. It can be viewed from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 via the Daviess County EMA Facebook page.
“For us, the National Weather Service is expecting business as usual,” he said. “Luckily, we are more neutral because of our location. This is a great opportunity for the community because they will have the opportunity to ask the heads of several departments questions that pertain to them personally or concerns that they may have should services be disrupted due to inclement winter weather. That panel will be there specifically to answer those questions. “
Community members are encouraged to register early via the Daviess County Emergency Management Facebook page. To register, visit https://fb.me/e/1Qw7UKKOt or go directly to the Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken
