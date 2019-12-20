Wintry activities planned this weekend at the OMSH

For families sticking around the area before the big holiday rush, there will be plenty of activities taking place at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.
Kathy Olson, OMSH's chief executive officer, said the programs that are planned for Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, as well as the annual Noon Year's Eve celebration, are a tradition for the community.
"These are wonderful traditions, and not just for local families," Olson said. "Lots of families come from the surrounding region as well."
On Friday, the OMSH will host a winter exploration from local animal rescue from the Nurture to Nature Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The event, which will kick off at 11 a.m., will be about how wild animals survive winter weather and what families can do to help those animals when it snows. There will be a live groundhog, skunk, flying squirrel, screen owl, raccoon, fox, and an American kestrel that will be present during the event.
A Rudy Mine tour will also be taking place at 3 p.m. Friday, which is the traditional historic mine tour where participants will be given a special lump of coal at the end.
Then 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be Native American winter solstice stories told by area storyteller Susan Fowler.
"Susan Fowler does a great job," Olson said. "She will tell the stories and people can make a pinch pot to take home."
The 13th annual Noon Year's Eve will take place next week from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. During this event, attendees can ring in the new year with a family-friendly celebration that features a 1,000 balloons dropping from the ceiling at the stroke of noon.
Participants can get their face painted, make their own noisemaker or their own party hat to take home as well, all to the music of DJ Chad Gesser who will be providing entertainment throughout the event.
At 10:30 a.m. Mitch Luman, from the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science will have his "The Science of Cold Liquid Nitrogen Show."
Treat bags and refreshments will also be given to those in attendance after the balloon drop.
All Noon Year's Eve activities are free with the $5 per person museum admission. Children 2 years and younger are admitted free. There is no charge for museum members.
Liberty Financial and the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union are sponsors of all of the winter break activities.
For more information about these events, visit owensboromuseum.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
