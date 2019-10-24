There are a lot of things in Owensboro's history that I wish I could have seen.
Among them are the times when William Frederick "Buffalo Bill" Cody came to town.
Cody, who was in some ways as much myth as man, created his Buffalo Bill's Wild West show in 1883.
And in November 1884, he brought the show to Owensboro for a two-day stand at the old fairgrounds.
Tickets were 25 cents for children and 50 cents for adults.
There was a quarter-mile horse race featuring four Native-Americans, four Mexicans and four cowboys, a 100-yard race between a Native-American on foot and another on horseback, bucking ponies, a shooting exhibition by Cody, an attack on a stagecoach, a burro race, a buffalo chase and Native-American dances.
On its way to Henderson the next day, the steamboat carrying Cody's entourage encountered low water in the Ohio and had to let the troupe and all of its animals, including elk and Rocky Mountain sheep, off at Scuffletown.
They had to walk the rest of the way to Henderson.
Cody was 38 that year.
He came back to town 12 years later with his newly renamed "Buffalo Bill's Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders of the World."
Ads in the newspapers here said it featured "100 Indian warriors, 30 Mexican cowboys, 25 Bedouins, 30 South America gauchos, 50 frontiersmen, 200 Russian Cossacks" along with assorted Turks, Mongols and Georgians.
The legendary Annie Oakley was with the show that year.
The entire entourage was scheduled to parade down Main (Second) Street.
The lineup included 600 people and 520 horses.
That must have been some parade.
And some clean up afterward.
Cody advertised that he had covered grandstand seating for 20,000 people -- a little more than twice the city's population at the time.
Local newspapers reported that 5,000 people from out of town came to see the spectacle.
A total of 1,400 of them came by train.
And steamboats coming to town were packed with people.
They say pickpockets, which were apparently common back then, had a field day.
It must have been some party.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
