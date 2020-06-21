I never knew my dad. In fact, I have no proof that I ever actually saw him.
And that makes for a pretty sad situation.
Now here it is Father’s Day, 2020, and an old man of 88-plus years has nothing to celebrate or remember.
I’ve never bought into the popular saying: “You can’t miss something you never had.”
I did and I still do.
I missed never having a dad to build and fly a kite with, to play a game of marbles with and to have him hug me when I met him at the end of the street when he returned from work.
I saw other boys my age walking with their dads along Hamilton Avenue with fishing poles over their shoulders and nearing the bank of the Ohio River where all kinds of fun would be had.
I walked down the street and saw boys my age sitting with their dads in front porch swings and I knew that was some good stuff in the making.
I played in sandlot baseball games and saw dads cheering their sons on and encouraging a home run.
I never experienced anything like that and never would.
So today I’ll go to the Catholic Cemetery on Highway 54 to visit my bride, my mom, my brother and my two sisters. Then I’ll go to the Catholic Cemetery on West Ninth Street and visit the father I never met. There now will be a nice tombstone on his grave, but that wasn’t the case a long time ago when that portion of the burial location was known as something very humbling — say like Potter’s Field.
And what will I say to the man who never held me in the comfort of a rocking chair or told me bedtime stories before going off to sleep? Will I say “I love you” to a man whose lifestyle did not lend toward him ever saying the same thing to me?
But I’ll be standing over that grave and I will say it. Playing the role of a bitter old man would serve no purpose at a time when love and forgiveness should be prevailing.
Instead, I will put on a happy face and my muffled words will be nowhere close to bitter. I’ll tell him about my beautiful bride, my wonderful children and my super grandchildren. I want him to be proud of his baby boy.
It will be a nice visit and I want to walk away feeling like I have set some things straight. After all, the sadness and disappointment I felt those many years ago have been smoothed over by forgiveness and recharged love.
I’m not sure how many more Father’s Days I’ll be around for and I wanted today to be a little special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.