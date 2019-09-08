I've never been one for getting many of my wishes granted. It seems there is a major flaw in my approach for ratification or folks simply do not like me.
Many have been the times when I approach my mailbox on the anticipated day for utility bills to arrive and wish that a reduced obligation will show up. And my one conclusion is that utility companies wish for hotter times in the summer and colder times in the winter.
I have a rather small SUV vehicle with a rather small engine. Many have been the times when I wished for better gas mileage. An unsupportive friend suggested I try driving backward.
I wish for lower food prices and only get hungrier.
Every time I start to make a wish upon a star, it's cloudy.
When I was a little boy I wished I could be a big man with big muscles, lots of hair and looks that would make other men shake in shame. Well, you can see what happened.
I've wished a million times that my bride could be back with me and the only reply I get is the realization she passed away seven years ago yesterday.
I wished that life, at my age, would stop flying past. It almost knocked me down the last time.
While I knew better than to even try, I wished that my grandchildren could forever remain young and near me, and now one is in the U.S. Navy and two others are away in college.
I've wished the many pictures gracing my refrigerator could come to life, but the magnets holding them won't allow it.
I attended my grandson Christian's football game at Rash Stadium and wished I could again see all of the many friends I saw apply their athletic skills on that time-honored field and only their shadows appeared.
I wish I would not forget names, fail to recognize faces, fail to take a list to the grocery store, not leave the garage door open, or fail to look at my car's gas gauge on time. Then I remember my 88th birthday coming up in December and realize such wishes are a waste of time.
I wish I could again walk five miles every day, again play football with a grandson in the backyard, and again play basketball with some friends who went on to become hoop stars. Then I wish I wouldn't realize that such wishes are ridiculous.
I wish I could wish for something that would be met with favor.
