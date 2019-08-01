Last spring, Glenn Family Services announced plans to create "Glenn's Movie Night at the Museum" -- five free family-friendly movies at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum -- during Friday After 5.
This week, "The Wizard of Oz," the 1939 Judy Garland classic, will be shown at 7 p.m. in the museum's Woodward Theatre.
Tickets aren't necessary, Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said Wednesday.
Just walk in and sit down.
So far, crowds have been "disappointing," Glenn Taylor Jr. said this week.
There was a small turnout for "Grease" on May 17.
But that was the first good night after several days of rain, he said, and people wanted to be outside.
"Back to the Future" drew 50 to 60 people to the 447-seat theater on June 7, Taylor said.
"The Sandlot," scheduled for July 5, had to be postponed until Aug. 23.
"We're thinking about promoting it with a costume contest," Taylor said.
Whether the free movie series continues next year depends on turnout Friday night, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30 -- when "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" is scheduled, he said.
"I expect 'O Brother' to have the best crowd," Taylor said.
Smith said, "As awareness grows, we hope more families will take advantage of these free showings and check out the new Hall of Fame in the process."
Taylor said the 7 p.m. start time was designed for families who want to bring their children to Friday After 5.
They can take in the street fair and outdoor activities and then go to the movies, he said.
Kirk Kirkpatrick, interim executive director for Friday After 5, said, "We are thrilled to be able to offer our brand and our crowds to the Hall of Fame. When people get a chance to see it (Woodward Theatre), they'll be amazed."
The Library of Congress says "The Wizard of Oz" is the most seen movie in film history.
It was one of the first 25 films on the National Film Registry list in 1989, one of the films on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register and in the Top 10 British Film Institute's list of 50 films to see by age 14.
But it was the annual airings of the movie on television starting in 1956 that made it a classic.
Most people today haven't seen it on a big screen.
"O Brother" is credited with boosting bluegrass music's popularity in 2000 when it was released.
It featured Ralph Stanley, Alison Krauss, John Hartford, Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless and Dan Tyminski (was the singing voice of George Clooney) among others.
Glenn Family Services also sponsors Gospel on the River and Worship on the Water in the RiverPark Center's Cannon Hall at Friday After 5 each summer.
