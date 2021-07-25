Blood centers across the country have been experiencing shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the pandemic slows, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is still struggling with a lack of donations.
Janet Howard, the CEO of WKRBC, said they are usually busy about this time of year.
“I’ve been here for over 40 years, and this is the worst I’ve seen it,” Howard said about the shortage.
According to Howard, there are typically multiple high school and college blood drives and other events that bring in plenty of donors each year. However, the pandemic prevented these events from happening.
“It has been a constant struggle to keep all of the needs met,” Howard said.
She said WKRBC went into the summer with a low supply and high demand for blood.
According to Howard, WKRBC has been making efforts to urge people to give blood.
They recently held a blood drive called “SOS — Save Our Summer,” an Independence Day event, and have utilized social media to spread the word.
Howard said that every blood center around the country is experiencing shortages.
“In the past, if we needed something, we could call other blood centers,” Howard said. “You can’t do that anymore, because they don’t have it either.”
To Howard, anyone who is able to donate blood should consider it.
“It will be someone’s loved one who will get that unit of blood,” Howard said. “The life you safe could be someone you know and love.”
The blood type in the highest demand is O-negative.
For information on how to donate blood, and for a calendar of upcoming blood drives, visit wkrbc.org.
Owensboro’s WKRBC is open Monday-Friday. Appointments are not required for blood donations.
WKRBC is at 3015 Old Hartford Road in Owensboro.
